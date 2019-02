Reebok Russia Faces Backlash Over Sexist 'Face-Sitting' Ad

Reebok Russia has apparently lost itself to improvisation while joining the footwear and apparel company’s “Be More Human” campaign. Instead of giving some girl-power inspiration, the new add has only fuelled gender stereotypes.

The Russian branch of the sportswear brand Reebok has made a botched attempt to come up with a feminist campaign, but it somehow backfired and turned out to allegedly be utterly sexist. The company shared several photos of activists and athletes who joined the “Be More Human” campaign, which focuses on strong women.

One commercial, which was supposed to promote female empowerment, features Zalina Marshenkulova, the co-creator of the Telegram channel Zhenskaya Vlast (Woman Power) and, apparently, the co-author of the campaign’s slogans, with the background text reading: “Get off the needle of men’s approval – sit on a man’s face”.

Another photo of the digital influencer read: “When they say ‘carry you in my arms’ I imagine being carried in a coffin”, while the official hashtag for the campaign is “not fit for frames”.

By contrast, Reebok’s summer campaign with Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel showed the actress posing in gym gear alongside text that read: “Never apologize for being strong”.

reebok russia has reworded the english ad slogan 'never apologise for being strong' as 'stop sitting on the needle of male approval, start sitting on men's faces' pic.twitter.com/mr0qgi3HjG — S.G. (@smlgff) 7 February 2019

TWEET: “Telegram channel ‘Russian Marketing’ writes: This is Reebok advertising in the West: ‘Never apologise for being strong’. And this is Reebok advertising in Russia: ‘Go sit on a man’s face’”.

Пишет телеграм-канал "Русский маркетинг":

Как выглядит рекламная кампания Reebok на Западе: "Никогда не извиняйся за то, что ты сильная".

Как выглядит рекламная кампания Reebok в России: "Пересядь на мужское лицо". pic.twitter.com/vdtzJ6c1Hp — дейенерис татариен (@brave__pancake) 7 February 2019

Epic fail of #Reebok Russia with disgusting ‘face-sitting’ feminist ad pic.twitter.com/Je4GA6Gknq — Igor (Common sense+) (@decontented) 8 February 2019

Russian @reebok ad: "Get off the `needle of approval` of man and sit on his face"

Feminist sh*t just hit an all-time low… pic.twitter.com/AAT9WsJihU — Дмитрий Березов (@kagey_bee) 8 February 2019

Seriously fucked up #WomenEmpowerment ad by #Reebok in Russia. If you want to pick this shit up, I’ll help you with translation. FU Reebok 🙈 pic.twitter.com/4cTzL6KIGd — Maria Podolyak (@marysam) 7 February 2019

After sparking backlash both on social media and beyond, Reebok Russia deleted the sexually suggestive ads from its Instagram account.

The company, however, uploaded some of them once again, except for the images featuring Marshenkulova’s provocative slogan. The ads also feature MMA fighter Justyna Graczyk and European champion in grappling Anzhelika Pilyaeva.