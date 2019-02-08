'RIP in Space': 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Real Life Model Oreo the Raccoon Dies

The real life inspiration for the "Guardians of the Galaxy" character Rocket, Oreo the Raccoon, has died at the age of 10 after a short illness.
"Oreo was also the Raccoon that went to the red carpet with ‘GotG’ director James Gunn when the movie debuted in Hollywood," according to the Facebook fan page dedicated to the movie.
Fans of the Marvel Comics world have rushed to Twitter to express sadness over the death of Oreo, with many of them suggesting to dedicate the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame" to the raccoon.
dedicate Endgame to mr. oreo @Russo_Brothers— j™🏜 (@jacklawallen) February 7, 2019
February 7, 2019
Damn… pic.twitter.com/E95vx9Hh9f— Hero Watcher840 (@Herowatcher840) February 7, 2019
Rest in Peace little one. You will always be a guardian— kobus (@TheKootj) February 7, 2019
February 7, 2019
RIP Mr. Oreo.— Mike Clews | A Massive Control Freak (@Sinsterman96) February 7, 2019
You're now resting in a better place now. pic.twitter.com/Hc0WOJADmh
May you rest in peace in space! 😪— Dee Cee (@DeeCeeGrayson) February 7, 2019
