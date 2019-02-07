Twitter Accuses "Gloveless" Melania Trump of Stealing Star Wars Look at SOTU

While many commenters were discussing Donald Trump’s speech in Congress, others seemed more concerned with his wife Melania, who came to support her husband during the annual address. Like several times before, the First Lady has inspired netizens to embark on a storm of jokes – and this time, for not wearing one article of clothing in particular.

Melania Trump has stirred Twitter by appearing at the 2019 State of the Union address in the House of Representatives with her choice of attire once again. The First Lady stood out among the many female attendees as she opted for a navy blue coat dress by Burberry (on sale for $2,400, according to some reports) while female Democrats decided to wear white.

However, it was her sole black glove that received particular attention on social media, as many were apparently puzzled at her leaving her right hand bare and tried to guess what was hidden under the glove — although later pictures showed that her left hand appeared normal.

Are we all just going to sit here and pretend Melania was not wearing only one glove? 🧤 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/mR7dsfcJSk — Chrissy (@vogelchrissy) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Curious. Does anyone have any insight as to why First Lady Melania Trump is wearing one leather glove? On her left hand? Watch #SOTU with us live on https://t.co/nUGk317tHO now. It's about to start. pic.twitter.com/mwTrm9z8qR — Ramy Inocencio (@RamyInocencio) 6 февраля 2019 г.

​All kinds of pop-culture references poured in. Some accused her of stealing Luke Skywalker’s signature look, while others looked at Melania, but saw Nicholas Cage or Dr Strangelove.

BUT Melania’s rocking the single Dr. Sttangelove glove! — Derek Anderson Law (@DerekCrimLaw) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Melania’s one-black-glove-look is *very* Nicolas Cage in Moonstruck #StateOfTheUnion — Amanda Burt (@brutisme) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Who does Melania think she is stealing Luke Skywalker’s one black glove look. 😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/OMyTUJgx2v — Smith Lord (@mrnateathon) 6 февраля 2019 г.

​There were those who concluded that this was a tribute to Michael Jackson and seized the opportunity to mock Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam, who recently admitted to wearing blackface at one point to look like the pop-king.

Who does Melania think she is wearing one glove? Michael Jackson? #sotu pic.twitter.com/5LVd7n5LEe — Sickroy (@Sickroy6) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Melania with a respectful tribute to Michael Jackson, only wearing one glove, not blackface. That’s how it’s done @GovernorVA #SOTU — The Truth Monkey (@TheTruthMonkey) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Who else thinks Melania is wearing one glove just to fuck with Northam? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) 6 февраля 2019 г.

​Some lambasted fellow users for shaming Melania’s wearing one glove and gave a simple explanation for her choice.

I can’t believe the internet is so perplexed by Melania’s glove 🤦🏼‍♀️ it’s rude to shake hands with gloves on (especially inside) and she would have greeted people before walking in, she left one on to preserve the look (Burberry, gloves by Bottega)🕵🏼‍♀️ #leavemelaniaalone #manners — Mary Catherine (@marycatherinejf) 7 февраля 2019 г.

Melania's right hand is bare and her left hand is gloved. In Melania's left hand one can see a matching glove; presumably this is her right hand glove. The logical conclusion – Melania is midway though removing her gloves.

You sound like Cinderella's jealous "ugly stepsisters." pic.twitter.com/q3TmIrVVVV — TheTruthIsOutThere (@LuciHoneychurch) 6 февраля 2019 г.

​It's not the first time that Mrs. Trump has come under the scrutiny of the Twitter fashion police for a suspected wardrobe faux pas. In October, the FLOTUS became the centre of another “accessory controversy” as she donned a white pitch helmet while sitting in a safari vehicle. Given that it happened in Africa, a continent still recovering from colonialism, Melania was ridiculed for her perceived reflection of European explorers and conquerors.

In summer 2018, media and social networks also exploded in outrage after she wore a designer khaki jacket with a print on the back reading: "I really don't care, do u?" as she departed to visit a migrant child centre in Texas. Some suspected that it was a "hidden message", although her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham dismissed all the allegations, saying that it was just a piece of clothing.