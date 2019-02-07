Indian Sues Parents for Conceiving Him 'Without Explicit Consent', Goes Viral

After the video went viral, social media users broke loose on the Indian anti-natalist, with many of the netizens castigating him for his action.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Raphael Samuel from Mumbai, India did the unthinkable and sued his parents for bringing him into the world "without his explicit consent". He then went out and made a "clarification" video and posted it on his YouTube channel and Facebook page, the media outlet Latestly reported.

The video, in which he can be seen sporting a fake beard and sunglasses, posted from an account bearing the name "Nihil Anand", has gone viral.

Samuel, aged 27, is an anti-natalist — a group of people known for their stand on putting a halt to giving birth to babies, believing that it is both morally and logically wrong for people to procreate. One of his pictures on Facebook bears the slogan "procreation is the root of all evil. Stop. Having. Babies".

In his commentary, he said, "I want everyone in India and the world to realize one thing that they are born without their consent. I want them to understand that they do not owe their parents anything".

Netizens bore down on him heavily, especially those from the non-anti-natalist viewpoint. Some wanted him to commit suicide if he is not happy with life.

YouTubers commented: queonda1986: "Well…. you were the one swimming to the ovum, so…"

Viv Mack: "He could have opted out at any minute, spontaneously. His mother should counter-sue for grabbing on so tightly".

Rutvik Mehta: "Bro I'm with you. However, you can undo your parents' mistake by not being alive. I don't want to spell it out because I'm not that harsh but you understand what I mean".



Facebook users were also not far behind in their comments: