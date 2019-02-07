Register
16:14 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on February 7, 2015 US rapper Chris Brown attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

    Chris Brown Snaps at Rapper Offset for Calling Him 'Lame' Over 21 Savage Meme

    © AFP 2018 / Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage, who holds British citizenship, was arrested Sunday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly staying in the United States illegally after his 2005 visa expired. 21's lawyers have confirmed their client was born in the United Kingdom, but said he legally entered the US when he was 7 years old.

    Chris Brown, who was recently accused of rape by a French Jane Doe, wants rapper Offset to "fight" him after he blasted Brown for sharing a 21 Savage meme.

    READ MORE: Chris Brown & R Kelly in 'Same Boat': Twitter on Fire Over Paris 'Rape Arrest'

    On Sunday, the R&B star shared a clip of the UK-born rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, freestyling with a British accent.

    “CMON FAM, STOP PLAYING WIT DA MANS DEM,” the singer captioned the post referring to 21 Savage who was taken into custody on 3 February by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), for allegedly overstaying his 2005 visa and faces deportation.

    While Brown's fans suggested that he was defending 21 Savage by telling people to stop making fun of the British-born rapper, Offset wasn’t quite amused.

    READ MORE: R&B Star Chris Brown Arrested in Paris After Woman Claims He Raped Her — Reports

    “Memes ain’t funny lame", the Migos rapper, who dropped a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Without Warning in 2017, commented on Brown’s post.

    It didn't take Brown long to come up with an extensive (and expletive-laden) response, as he suggested that Offset should "call me personally" and said "if you a real man fight me [sic]":

    Brown is not the only celebrity to have landed in hot water over a love of memes: Pop singer Demi Lovato tweeted "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favourite part of the Super Bowl", and was roasted by her followers to such an extent that she had to deactivate her Twitter account.

    READ MORE: 'This B*tch Lyin': Chris Brown Will Reportedly Sue Rape Accuser for Defamation

    In a statement released Tuesday, 21 Savage’s legal team addressed the claims that the rapper had overstayed his visa and the speculation that he was targeted by ICE due to the song "A Lot", in which he raps "Been through some things so I can’t imagine my kids stuck at the border/ Flint still need water/ People was innocent, couldn’t get lawyers".

    "Many have speculated as to possible ulterior motives for his arrest and detention, including that he released music five days prior to his arrest by ICE, which included new lyrics condemning the behaviour of immigration officials for their detention of children at the border. We are unaware of why ICE apparently targeted Mr Abraham-Joseph, but we will do everything possible to legally seek his release and pursue his available relief in immigration court".

    Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan/Invision
    Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes
    "Mr Abraham-Joseph has been continuously physically present in the United States for almost 20 years, except for a brief visit abroad. Unfortunately, in 2006 Mr Abraham-Joseph’s legal status expired through no fault of his own. Mr Abraham-Joseph, like almost two million of his immigrant child peers, was left without immigration status as a young child with no way to fix his immigration status", the lawyers stated.

    They elaborated that the rapper "has no criminal convictions or charges under state or federal law and is free to seek relief from removal in immigration court. ICE provided incorrect information to the press when it claimed he had a criminal conviction".

    In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, an ICE spokesman previously said 21 "was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia".

    "Mr Abraham-Joseph has three US Citizen children, a lawful permanent resident mother and four siblings that are either US Citizens or lawful permanent residents. He has exceptionally strong ties in the United States, having lived here since he was in the first grade. Because of his long residence in the United States and his immediate relatives, Mr Abraham-Joseph is eligible to seek Cancellation of Removal from an Immigration Judge", the attorneys said in a statement.

    The legal team clarified that 21 Savage was “placed into deportation proceedings AFTER his arrest, he was not in deportation proceedings prior to this detention by ICE".

    READ MORE: Grammy-Nominated UK Rapper 21 Savage Arrested, May Be Deported From US — Report

    They further revealed that the rapper had a pending U visa with the USCIS, which is provided to victims of crime.

    "The U visa was filed as a result of being the victim of a deadly shooting in 2013. That visa was filed in 2017 and remains pending. When granted, the U visa will afford him lawful status in the United States. Generally, ICE has recognized a pending facially valid U visa as a basis to delay removal proceedings and release individuals from custody".

    In a parallel development, such a high-profile rapper as Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Notion announced they would be joining the fight to free 21 from ICE custody.

    "The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty, his U visa petition has been pending for 4 years. In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately, #Free21Savage", Jay-Z said.

    Related:

    Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes
    Grammy-Nominated UK Rapper 21 Savage Arrested, May Be Deported From US - Report
    Tags:
    21 Savage, expletive, attorney, legal team, immigration laws, rap, visa, lawyer, deportation, arrest, ICE, Chris Brown, Jay-Z, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse