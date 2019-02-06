Kate Middleton Wore "World's Angriest Dress" & Twitter Couldn't Help but Notice

For some the outfit sported by the Duchess of Cambridge during a royal visit to a London primary school on Tuesday afternoon appeared to be more than a piece of clothing and expressing some strong feelings at that.

Commentators online branded a green dress Kate wore during the Lavender Primary School visit as part of the #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek events — "the world's angriest dress."

— Sairajasmin Davies (@Sairajasmin) February 5, 2019​

— Rose Mur (@RoseMur89) February 5, 2019​

The creasing and the pocket arrangement of the green ensemble created a likeness to a children's cartoon character Evil Pea.

— Penny W (@penelopedw) February 5, 2019

​The Duchess of Cambridge met parents at Lavender Primary to hear their stories of the various parenting challenges they face and how they have managed to keep them and their children healthy.

— Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) February 5, 2019​

The Duchess also made headlines on Wednesday but for a very different reason. According to a royal biographer Kate Nicholl, before she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton had to deal with the Queen "grave concerns" about her.

The Queen has been reported to condemn Middleton's excessive lifestyle and "frivolous displays of wealth", calling them "unpalatable". The fact that Kate didn't hold a full-time job also didn't sit well with the monarch.

"If Kate was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Britain was now in recession and such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen. She is one of the hardest-working Royals, despite her age, and that a future member of the family was without a full-time job was unacceptable to her," Ms. Nicholl said in her book.

© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis Britain's Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge stand at the steps of St Paul's Cathedral, in central London

"The Queen has quietly suggested that Kate affiliate herself with a charity and, by September, she was involved with Starlight, which works with seriously and terminally ill children," the biographer added.

Currently, the Duchess is the patron of 16 charities, including the Victoria and Albert Museum, Action for Children and Evelina London Children's Hospital.