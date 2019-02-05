Khabib Reveals How He 'Nearly Landed' on DiCaprio After Fight With McGregor

As the famous Russian MMA fighter explained, he only learned about his near-collision with DiCaprio after the actor told him about it later when they met in Paris.

Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov made a surprising revelation about the details of the UFC 229 post-fight brawl, as apparently he almost landed on top of Hollywood celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio while leaping out of the cage in order to confront McGregor’s teammate.

During an interview on Russian public sports channel Match TV, Khabib indicated that he learned about the near-collision when DiCaprio later approached him in Paris.

"He told me 'I was sitting 5 meters away [when you jumped the cage at UFC 229], you nearly landed on me!'" Khabib recalled.

He also revealed how he was surprised by DiCaprio’s reluctance to pose for photographs with other people.

"He said he only takes photos with kids. With everyone else, it’s not possible. That surprised me, but in general, he’s a regular guy", Khabib added.

On October 6, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Immediately following the fight, Khabib jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor's coach, sparking a melee in which the Irish boxer also took part.

Both fighters were punished with hefty fines and temporary disqualifications: Khabib with a $500,000 fine and 9-month suspension, and McGregor with $50,000 and a 6-month lockout from the professional arena.