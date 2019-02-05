Model Reveals How Life Was Sucked Out of Her Body, Leaving Her a 'Bag of Bones'

The model’s retort about her appearance reportedly came in response to a person asking her why she looks so “gangly” today, leading the former to remark how she misses certain parts of her body.

American model and actress Brooklyn Decker recently made a frank announcement on social media about her current appearance and why exactly she looks that way.

According to People Magazine, Decker delivered her response after one person said they were "confused" by how "gangly" the model looks today while in 2011 she "looked so good".

"For the umpteenth time- because people love to comment on my body (or lack thereof) my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones," the model and mother-of-two tweeted, ruefully adding that she misses her "boobs" and doesn’t "even know what to call them now".

For the umpteenth time- because people love to comment on my body (or lack thereof) my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones. I don’t know what else to tell you. I miss my boobs too- I don’t even know what to call them now. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/sQJRaQ2djY — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) 1 февраля 2019 г.

​Decker’s impassioned outburst quickly evoked a stream of messages of praise and support, with people complimenting her looks and personality.

you are beautiful, you don’t owe anyone any response/reason — Stef Turk (@steffyturk) 1 февраля 2019 г.

❤️gorgeous, funny, sarcastic, hard working mum ❤️ — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) 1 февраля 2019 г.

If I looked 1% as good as @BrooklynDecker does on her WORST day I'd be happy 😏 — Susan Dunn (@DunnSusan) 1 февраля 2019 г.

​Some also spoke about how their own pregnancies affected their appearance.

I always wonder where my boobs went after having my two children…WHERE DID THEY GO?? Of course, I say this to myself, at night, in privacy. I don’t care who you are, not ok to say this to you!! — Shelly Calhoun (@Shelly_e2002) 1 февраля 2019 г.

You can gladly have some of my boobs! B4 kids I was happily a 36B. Now I'm a 40DDD or 38F! My sister who passed away was like you, each child made her smaller & she was a 00 when she passed. However was a 7 b4 her 3 kids. — Joyce D (@JoyceDmom23) 3 февраля 2019 г.

The trick is to have one more! My first 2 kids drained me of all I had, the third was a different story. Shedding baby weight at 35yrs old is a different ball game. — Jean Lawler (@Lawlerjs) 4 февраля 2019 г.

​And yet there were those who apparently took a dim view of Decker’s reaction.