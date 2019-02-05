Register
08:42 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Detonation of arms on the KNM Helge Ingstad

    Symphony of Destruction: WATCH Norwegian Navy Detonate Sunken Frigate's Arms

    © Photo: Sjøforsvaret
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The multimillion-dollar warship Helge Ingstad sank in the aftermath of a major NATO drill, resulting in a bitter loss for the Norwegian Navy. The exact causes of the catastrophe remain to be established.

    The Norwegian Navy has removed the torpedoes remaining on the KNM Helge Ingstad, which gathers rust at the sea bottom off the coast of Bergen, following an avoidable collision with an oil tanker last November.

    About half of the frigate's weaponry was removed, taken inland and destroyed at a landfill site, the Norwegian Armed Forces reported. Other arms were detonated on site after a risk assessment indicated them to be too volatile to venture their transportation and jeopardise sappers' lives.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Defence Chief Bemoans 'Tragic' Frigate Loss in NATO War Games

    Spectacular video footage of the detonation shows jets of water spring dozens of meters into the air over freezing Hjeltefjorden.

    More ammunition remains on board the warship; Whether it will be salvaged or detonated remains to be seen.

    The Helge Ingstad was one of the most modern ships in Norway's Navy, and cost over $500 million dollars. Its loss admittedly undermined the Navy's defence capability.

    The Helge Ingstad sank while returning from the NATO drill Trident Juncture, which was marketed as the largest on Norwegian soil in decades and gathered some 50,000 troops, 10,000 vehicles and dozens of warships.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Journo Blames Frigate's 'Amateurish' Loss on Women, PC Culture

    On its way back, the 137-strong Helge Ingstad collided with a Maltese-flagged oil tanker carrying 625,000 barrels of crude oil. With a ten-metre gash in its starboard side, the frigate was towed to a shallow bay, where it became submerged. By contrast, the tanker emerged from the collision almost unscathed.

    A subsequent investigation found the crash avoidable. Additionally, the rapid flooding of the vessel was classified as a safety issue, the critical errors allegedly valid for the Norwegian Navy's four remaining frigates. The Spanish shipyard vehemently denied the claims as a cover-up.

    Related:

    Norway Still in the Dark About What Led to Frigate Collision
    'Unfortunate': Norwegian Ship Salvaging Sunken Frigate Runs Into Pleasure Boat
    Norway Loses Money Big Time as 'Unsinkable' Frigate Collides With Tanker
    Tags:
    Navy, frigate, KNM Helge Ingstad, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse