Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes

The 26-year-old singer decided to deactivate her account after facing a massive backlash from the Twitter community for mocking 21 Savage, who had been arrested by ICE in Atlanta on Sunday.

The singer, who suffered an apparent drug overdose back in July 2018, tweeted "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favourite part of the Super Bowl,” referencing the arrest of Savage, who is a British citizen that entered the US legally in 2005 and is alleged to have overstayed his visa. The rapper is facing deportation following a felony drug charge in 2014.

READ MORE: Twitterstorm as Demi Lovato Rips Instagram for Fat-Shaming 'Game of Sultans' Ad

Lovato’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed, as her followers responded with heavy criticism, calling her a “crackhead.” The rapper Wale replied by saying “Why is somebody freedom funny” and noted that when Lovato suffered from an overdose, she faced rough jokes as well.

Why is somebody freedom funny… I don’t get the joke https://t.co/Eyf4clympS — Wale (@Wale) 4 февраля 2019 г.

A lot of people were sending you love light, prayers etc. When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people.Bless up https://t.co/9sxe1rJuA2 — Wale (@Wale) 4 февраля 2019 г.

​Another rapper, Offset, also wrote that the memes about Savage 21 aren’t funny.

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

Lovato replied that she was referring only to memes about 21 Savage being an illegal British immigrant and not about getting deported, and slammed the bringing up of her addiction issues in response to her original posting.

“F**k Twitter," she wrote before she deactivated her account. “This is why I don’t tweet anymore. If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs.”

Yet despite deactivating her Twitter account, the argument between Lovato and Wale continued on Instagram

Some people on Twitter, however, took Lovato’s side, noticing that while jokes about Savage 21 had become viral, she was the only one to face a backlash.

Twitter: *whole tl laughing at 21 savage*

Demi Lovato: *laughs like everyone else*

The tl: #DemiLovato #21Savage pic.twitter.com/VMUE5PNTps — One of the 7 — rings holders💍 (@Abdelicioussss) February 4, 2019

Twitter: *laughs and makes fun of 21 savage*



Demi lovato: *laughs like everyone else*



Twitter: “BOI I KNOW U AINT LAUGHIN”



Demi lovato: pic.twitter.com/mZjvmCcRLs — Esteban 🥵 (@boiie_) February 4, 2019

Everybody getting mad at #DemiLovato for laughing at #21Savage cause she was a drug addict? Meanwhile y’all favorite rappers are depressed drug addicts as well… pic.twitter.com/TfeJwQEYWD — El Romexican (@KansasCitian87) February 4, 2019

Others noted that this is far from the first twitterstorm the “Confident” singer has faced and cautioned that she should be more careful about what she writes.

Demi Lovato.. The next time she finds something funny pic.twitter.com/nJRc2M1JSH — Rayan (@africa_bebe) February 4, 2019

demi lovato trying to exist without offending yall pic.twitter.com/CDzZCDQvIa — seren (@seweniti) February 4, 2019

​