02:39 GMT +305 February 2019
    Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018.

    Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes

    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan/Invision
    Viral
    0 0 0

    The 26-year-old singer decided to deactivate her account after facing a massive backlash from the Twitter community for mocking 21 Savage, who had been arrested by ICE in Atlanta on Sunday.

    The singer, who suffered an apparent drug overdose back in July 2018, tweeted "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favourite part of the Super Bowl,” referencing the arrest of Savage, who is a British citizen that entered the US legally in 2005 and is alleged to have overstayed his visa. The rapper is facing deportation following a felony drug charge in 2014.

    READ MORE: Twitterstorm as Demi Lovato Rips Instagram for Fat-Shaming 'Game of Sultans' Ad

    Lovato’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed, as her followers responded with heavy criticism, calling her a “crackhead.” The rapper Wale replied by saying “Why is somebody freedom funny” and noted that when Lovato suffered from an overdose, she faced rough jokes as well.

    ​Another rapper, Offset, also wrote that the memes about Savage 21 aren’t funny.

    Lovato replied that she was referring only to memes about 21 Savage being an illegal British immigrant and not about getting deported, and slammed the bringing up of her addiction issues in response to her original posting.

    “F**k Twitter," she wrote before she deactivated her account. “This is why I don’t tweet anymore. If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs.”

    Yet despite deactivating her Twitter account, the argument between Lovato and Wale continued on Instagram

     

     

    Some people on Twitter, however, took Lovato’s side, noticing that while jokes about Savage 21 had become viral, she was the only one to face a backlash.

     

    Others noted that this is far from the first twitterstorm the “Confident” singer has faced and cautioned that she should be more careful about what she writes.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
