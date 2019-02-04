Priyanka Chopra and Nick Revel on Super Bowl Sunday; Fans Rejoice

The power couple had their second holiday in about the same number of months at Mammoth Lakes Sky Resort in California. Their honeymoon was in Switzerland last month. The Indian actress will feature in an upcoming Bollywood movie ‘The Sky is Pink’. Her third Hollywood flick ‘Isnt it Romantic’ is slated for release shortly.

New Delhi (Sputnik): It's fun to be a HollyBolly celebrity. Hollywood-Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas are arguably having the time of their lives. They are on holiday at Mammoth Lakes in California, vacationing for the first time since their marriage in December. They had a blast enjoying Super Bowl Sunday with their near and dear ones. Mammoth Lakes is a popular ski resort and owes its snowy slopes to its high elevation (2,402 metres above sea level).

The couple had close family members and friends over for company. Nick's brother Joe Jonas was there with his fiancée Sophie Turner; other guests included music director Chase Foster, actor Chord Overstreet and stylist Divya Jyoti.

Nick posted their happy moments on Instagram, wishing his fans a ‘Happy Super Bowl Sunday'.

The post had already garnered more than 190,000 likes and counting within 10 hours of posting.

Reactions were also equally generous.

cutevboy_5 says, "World most beautiful and powerful couple @priyankachopra @nickjonas…and pc is real global superstar icon."

Commenting on the red inscription on a small done-up snow mound, part of which resembles a male organ, a fan with the handle thr1v3 says, "All I can see is the shape next to the L that looks like a weiner."

A video showing a game of catch with a beer can ‘In honour of Super Bowl Sunday' has close to 630,000 views already.

User handle bluedbody remarked, "You people are amazing! Love you Priyanka"

Irenamedavoy thought that it was the best game ever. ‘@chordoverstreet definitely the best game today,' the user commented.