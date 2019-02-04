Register
09:44 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates winning the Super Bowl LIII

    'Drake Curse' at Super Bowl in Spotlight as Patriots Defeat Los Angeles Rams

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    While the game, perhaps, wasn't the most impressive in Super Bowl history, it predictably grabbed the spotlight on social media. The Patriots’ victory turned into meme fodder in no time, with jokes pouring in about Adam Levine’s shirtless half-time performance and Tom Brady possibly taking over the universe.

    The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl 53 on Sunday. Despite being one of the most-watched TV events in the world, Super Bowl 53 became the lowest-scoring championship game in NFL history.

    A long-running tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theory, the so-called “Drake curse”, suggests that the team that rapper Drake roots for is destined to be defeated – and this year’s Super Bowl was no exception.

    Drake donned a Rams jacket for the game, and ex-NBA forward Matt Barnes joked that this was the real reason behind their defeat.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Damn LA……..

    Публикация от matt_barnes9 (@matt_barnes9) 3 Фев 2019 в 7:27 PST

    To some viewers, Sunday’s clash was a yawner.

    Tom Brady, the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, became the first player ever to grab six Super Bowl rings.

    And NFL and Marvel fans could not resist making references to Thanos, the comic super-villain who chased Infinity Gems to become omnipotent and wipe out half of the living creatures in the universe.

    His kiss with Patriots owner Robert Kraft did not go unnoticed, too.

    Kraft was not the only one who got a kiss from Brady on Superbowl Sunday — his wife Gisele Bundchen also had her share.

    Wedding crashers Maroon 5 performed during the half-time show, but users were quick to spot a striking resemblance between front man Adam Levine’s attire and home décor.

    Perhaps this was the reason he went shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger”?

    Some were bitter about the shirtless performance, however, reminiscing of the controversy that followed Janet Jackson’s infamous nipple slip at the 2004 Super Bowl.

    The world’s most popular vlogger, PewDiePie, who is embroiled in a bruising battle for the YouTube viewership crown with Indian record label T-Series, was also a subject of Twitter gossip.

    Related:

    New England Patriots Beat Los Angeles Rams to Win Sixth Super Bowl Title
    View From the Top: NASA Shares Satellite Photos Ahead of 2019 Super Bowl
    Human Traffickers Smuggle Women Into US for the Super Bowl - Donald Trump
    Gambling Growth: Sunday’s Super Bowl to Kill Nevada Legal Betting Monopoly
    Netizens Divided as Cardi B 'Sacrifices' Super Bowl Offer to Back Kaepernick
    Tags:
    social media reactions, Super Bowl, Marvel, NFL, Adam Levine, Tom Brady, Drake, United States, Atlanta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cамка горбатого кита со своим детенышем в районе побережья деревни Сен-Жиль на снимке Atlantic Spotted Dolphins - победившем в категории Wide Angle конкурса 7th Annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
    Enter the Abyss: Best Marine Life Images That Stun With Underwater Grandeur
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse