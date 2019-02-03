Trump Comments on Son's Chances in Football, Gets Tackled by Twitter Trolls

The president's seemingly inoffensive remarks, made ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, brought out visceral hate on social media from his detractors, passionate defence from his supporters, and confused quiet from those on the sidelines.

In a Sunday interview, President Trump told CBS Face the Nation Host Margaret Brennan that he probably wouldn't want his 12-year-old son Barron to play football.

"I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football…I mean, it's a dangerous sport and I think it's really tough," Trump said.

"I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son – well I've heard NFL players saying they wouldn't let their sons play football. So it's not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it," the president added.

According to Trump Barron quite enjoys soccer, which he said was "moving forward rapidly" in the US.

The remarks instantly brought out the trolls, jokers and partisan hacks on both sides, with Twitter users instantly recalling seemingly everything the president has ever said on the subject of football, including the national anthem kneeling scandal which rocked the NFL as players protested police brutality and racism.

Trump now says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football, saying it's "a dangerous sport."



But Trump once decried the softening of the NFL, claiming, "Today, if you hit too hard: 15 yards! Throw him out of the game!… They're ruining the game!"https://t.co/PviCAPv4MI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 3, 2019

"A dangerous sport."



And yet 18 months ago he said the NFL was being ruined by rules limiting brain injuries. So, for Drumpf, it's a sport that could use more cracked skulls, but not Barron's. pic.twitter.com/efwPMg0Zsa — last.caress (@lastcaress1972) February 3, 2019

Today Trump said he doesn't want his son Barron playing football. But, when he was a presidential candidate, he raved about the brutality of the sport https://t.co/JBsFv4QEJX pic.twitter.com/OYRXYxFUaU — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 3, 2019

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy from repetitive head injury is a real problem in football. Trump’s caution for his son Barron playing the sport is the first time he’s shown real empathy. Wish he had the same empathy for the black players who took a knee to fight white supremacy. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 3, 2019

Some users also recalled Trump's bone spurs, which allowed the president to avoid the draft during the Vietnam War, suggesting Barron may have inherited the condition.

I guess bone spurs runs in the family…. https://t.co/YlZXf0jeOk — Jeff English (@jeffgfu) February 3, 2019

Others accused the CBS journalist of asking ridiculous questions, attacked Trump critics for going after a child, or praised the president for the concern he showed for his kid.

Face the nation. Asking the tough questions that America really wants to hear. NOT — Brian, its just Brian (@jalesicanada) February 3, 2019

You have a limited and rare sit down with POTUS and this, THIS, is what you ask about? — Daniel Sumerlin (@DanielSumerlin) February 3, 2019

Grow up! Picking on a 12 year old no matter who the parents, is shameful!! @ChelseaClinton & @JennaBushHager would tell you the same thing! pic.twitter.com/foReGW7JRw — Nikki stark (@Nikkistark22) February 3, 2019

Let's not dogpile on the kid, eh? The adults are fair game; leave the kids out of it.



It wasn't OK when folks went after Sasha and Malia, it's not ok to go after Barron. — L. Tock (@LTock) February 3, 2019

After 2 concussions, a destroyed back, and both knees always in pain from injuries yeah I would prefer my kid didn’t play as well. At 27 my body is destroyed. Play anything else. Still love football and would let my kid play but I would prefer no. — LedZep1 (@Zep1Led) February 3, 2019

As ill-timed as the comment may be, it's about the most caring and thoughtful thing he's been caught saying about his youngest child since his election. Most of the time, you wouldn't even know he had a young son. — R. Stephen Browning (@BrowningStephen) February 3, 2019

Super Bowl LIII is set to kick off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, with two-time defending American Football Conference champions the New England Patriots taking on National Football Conference champions the Los Angeles Rams.