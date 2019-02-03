'Race-Changing' German Model Seeks to Move to Africa After 'Going Black'

The model, who previously claimed that her and her white husband's children will be born black, said she felt “at home” during a recent trip to Kenya, and that she now has “a lot of invitations from all over Africa”.

Martina Big, a German model who was born white but self-identifies as “black” and underwent a series of tanning injections to darken her skin, has announced her intention to permanently move to Africa to be among “her people”. Her husband also underwent similar skin-darkening procedures.

According to The Sun, Big, who now goes by the name Malaika Kubwa, which means “Big Angel” in Swahili, went to Kenya on a “house-hunting trip”.

"I not only look like an African woman, I also feel that I’m now an African woman. I spent time in Kenya last year and I felt so at home. Now I have a lot of invitations from all over Africa," she told the newspaper.

Big also added that she “wanted to go to different countries” in Africa in order to choose the best place of residence for herself.

READ MORE: 'Race-Changing' Model Infuriates Netizens Claiming Her Babies Will Be Black

Previously, in an appearance on the This Morning show, Big claimed that her and her white husband's children will be born black.