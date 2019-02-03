Rapper Who Threatened to Pimp Melania Trump in Jail After Fight - Reports

Following the detention, officers stated that they "were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation"; therefore they arrested and charged "both parties, ""who sustained visible minor injuries", according to WSB-TV Atlanta.
The rapper was jailed in Fulton County with a $8,000 signature bond.
JUST IN: Police release mugshot of rapper Bow Wow after arrest in fight in Atlanta: https://t.co/ptYOxfhckc pic.twitter.com/H1sNh2T2KK— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) 2 февраля 2019 г.
Last March, Bow Wow threatened to pimp US President Donald Trump's wife Melania.
