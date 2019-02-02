Say Cheese! Domino's Pizza Closes Branch in Israel After Video of Rats

Haifa resident Gil Yehuda shot a video revealing the scope of unsanitary conditions inside the Domino’s Pizza restaurant located in the Carmel mountain region.

Walking along the street, peering into the window of the restaurant, which was closed at that moment, the author of the video posted on YouTube and social networks noticed at least four rats that were prowling through an open container filled with flour and spice for pizza.

"We approached the shop display and saw them. It was insanely disgusting," Yehuda said, as quoted by the The Times of Israel.

עוברי אורח תיעדו חולדות שמתרוצצות על משטח להכנת פיצה, בסניף דומינו'ס במרכז הכרמל בחיפה



(צילום: יהודה גיל ואבירן חביב) pic.twitter.com/mo6e03gCqh — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 1, 2019

The revelation should prompt the Israeli Ministry of Health to launch a detailed inspection, according to the Israeli news outlet Maariv.

After the incident, the Domino's chain apologised and closed the branch to address sanitary issues.

Domino's said that construction work was being carried out nearby, and claimed that a large number of rodents had appeared in the district as a result.