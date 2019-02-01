Register
1 February 2019
    In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande will return with a new tour in 2019 nearly two years after a terrorist attack during her concert in the United Kingdom. Grande announced Friday, Oct. 26, that her 42-date Sweetener World Tour will kick off March 18 in Albany, N.Y.

    Ariana Grande Sued for Ripping Artwork for 'God is a Woman' Video - Reports

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    The Grammy-nominated pop star has been embroiled in a series of controversies lately, with several rappers accusing the pop star of plagiarising their work in her new chart-smashing track.

    Ariana Grande just can’t catch a break from scandals: she’s being sued for copyright infringement over the imagery in the 2018 music video for her “God is a Woman” song, TMZ reported.

    READ MORE: Twitter in Tears Over Ariana Grande's Alleged Epic 'BBQ Grill' Tattoo Fail

    Vladimir Kush, a Russia born surrealist painter, claims that the sight of the singer dancing inside a candle flame was ripped off from his art: two paintings, called “The Candle” and “The Candle 2”, he made 20 years ago.

    According to TMZ, in the lawsuit, Kush pointed out that Freenjoy, Inc., the company which produced the “God is a Woman”, was also involved in producing Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” music video last year. A different artist has also sued the company over the visual for the rappers’ clip, claiming they’d stolen it.

    Kush is reportedly seeking an injunction to remove Grande’s video, which has almost 200 million views, from the internet.

    READ MORE: Real or Fake? Ariana Grande's New PHOTO Sparks 'Boob Job' Speculations

    Her fans are already bombarding social media, with some saying that Kush wanted to get his 15 minutes of fame:

    Some, however, say that Grande has repeatedly been busted on plagiarism and needed to be “called out”:

    While Ariana is yet to comment on the claims, she has already mocked a typo in TMZ's headline on Twitter, which mistakenly called her "Ariane":

    Earlier this month, multiple rap artists accused the Grammy-nominated singer of ripping off their work after she dropped the second official single off her new album.

    Ariana Grande performs during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    'You're a Thief': Ariana Grande in Hot Water as Trio of Rappers Accuse Pop Star of Plagiarism
    New York-based rapper Princess Nokia claimed that Grande stole her lyrics and flow, while Soulja Boy called out her for plagiarising his 2010 hit “Pretty Boy Swag” and demanded that she give him credit.

    Atlanta-based rapper 2 Chainz, in turn, spotted similar visuals that Grande’s “7 Rings” neon-lit music video shared with his Pink Trap House cover art from a 2017 album.

    Following an avalanche of criticism, Grande apparently found a way to handle the drama, having tapped 2 Chainz to assist the official “7 Rings” remix.

