Lily Allen Stuns Followers With Her 'Sex With Your Mom' Joke

Lily Allen has complained of an unwelcome intrusion upon her arrival in New Zealand after a 24h flight, posting a video with her response to a journalist, using a remark that some might find rather offensive.
Asked about her upcoming show in Auckland on her way to her car, she brushed off an alleged paparazzi, saying: "About as good as your mum was in bed last week. Pretty much wicked, she sat on my d**k and bounced up and down for ages”.
When you land in Auckland after a 24hr flight and they ask you how the show's gonna be https://t.co/cVDWbJpiR1 pic.twitter.com/T2R354tMuT— LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) 31 января 2019 г.
The cheeky, to say the least, response prompted a mixed reaction on Twitter. Some seemed to have had a good laugh, posting heart and ROFL emojis, praising the “charmer” for her edgy behaviour.
HAHAHA I love her so much— Sammy (@DaRealSamBB) 31 января 2019 г.
31 января 2019 г.
Classic 😂— darcy (@d_rog2) 31 января 2019 г.
That's the Lily I love!— Russell Fleming (@McCown48) 31 января 2019 г.
OMG bahaaaaa I'm dying— Eric Wayne (@ericwayne_eric) 31 января 2019 г.
Others did not seem that light-hearted and slammed the “Smile” singer for being rude and condescending.
Grateful that you have that lifestyle and don’t have to get up for a proper job like the rest of us, I should imagine.— Andy Fitch (@FitchAndy) 31 января 2019 г.
You're so edgy, Lily! Now try saying that in Dubai or Djakarta.— Tony Sotony (@TonySotony) 31 января 2019 г.
Obnoxious person!— Wickerman420💙 (@1wickerman) 31 января 2019 г.
31 января 2019 г.
