Lily Allen Stuns Followers With Her 'Sex With Your Mom' Joke

The British singer has never ceased to shock fans with strong words and daring lyrics. The 35-year-old, who once stormed the charts singing “F**k you very much”, has confirmed her image as an enfant terrible with a social media post that might raise a few eyebrows.

Lily Allen has complained of an unwelcome intrusion upon her arrival in New Zealand after a 24h flight, posting a video with her response to a journalist, using a remark that some might find rather offensive.

Asked about her upcoming show in Auckland on her way to her car, she brushed off an alleged paparazzi, saying: "About as good as your mum was in bed last week. Pretty much wicked, she sat on my d**k and bounced up and down for ages”.

​The cheeky, to say the least, response prompted a mixed reaction on Twitter. Some seemed to have had a good laugh, posting heart and ROFL emojis, praising the “charmer” for her edgy behaviour.

​Others did not seem that light-hearted and slammed the “Smile” singer for being rude and condescending.

