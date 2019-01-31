'McChete' Attacker Slashes Customer's Face, Causes Panic at Sheffield McDonald's

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after attacking customers at a McDonald's in Sheffield on Thursday morning.

The assailant entered the fast food restaurant and stabbed a patron in the head, according to witnesses. While the 47-year-old victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, the early morning fright left customers badly shaken.

“In McDonald’s in High Street in Sheffield and a bloke just ran in and slashed a guy across the face with a machete,” one witness tweeted.

A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the South Yorkshire Police on charges of attempted murder, possession of drugs and possession of a knife. The perpetrator was "carted off in a riot van" for questioning, one witness said.

The building was "placed on lockdown" and cordoned off by authorities, according to local daily The Star. Blood gushed from the victim's head as paramedics escorted him off the premises.

People "ran for their lives" as the machete-wielding criminal entered the McDonald's around 9:25, according to police reports. “We didn’t realise what was happening at first but some bloke went in McDonald’s with a machete and has done someone,” one witness said.

“The CCTV operatives in Sheffield spotted a man with a machete, as a result they alerted police on the radio and nearby officers were on scene within less than two minutes of the call," South Yorkshire superintendent Paul McCurry said.

"They quickly detained the offender, placing the safety of the public over their own without hesitation. This is a superb example of the bravery of police officers who every day do amazing work to protect the public."

A McDonald's spokesman said: "We can confirm that an incident which started outside our Sheffield High Street restaurant this morning resulted in the police being called and the restaurant being closed to allow them to investigate. We are supporting our restaurant team who were working at the time of the incident."