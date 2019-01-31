Netizens Suspect Putin and Maduro Have "SECRET Common Past" (VIDEO)

The Internet has been flooded with messages from flabbergasted users who stumbled across a music video from a 1987 song called “At the Dawn” by the Soviet band “Alliance”.
Apparently two members of the quartet irradiating retro vibes strikingly resemble Russian President Vladimir Putin – the lead singer – and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro – the keyboard player, rocking the dopest glasses ever!
Social media users are sure: the two had a secret jam session back in the 1980s before getting political:
NO WAY! Putin and Maduro playing in a 80's band?????? https://t.co/IyejsZZF7a— Henry Jacques Meow (@MeowTV2) 31 January 2019
TWEET: “Putin has known Maduro for a long time. Few people know but in the 80s they played together at concerts”
Putin zna się z Maduro od dawna. Mało kto wie, ale w latach 80 grywali wspólnie na koncertach pic.twitter.com/7SMplVo1Lj— Psotmodernista (@psotmodernista) 31 January 2019
TWEET: "’Hands off Venezuela immediately’", by Putin (vocal) and Maduro (keyboards)”
“Hands off Venezuela de inmediati”, by Putin (voz) y Maduro (teclados)pic.twitter.com/5nYzRKBxwc— Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) 31 January 2019
TWEET: “REVELATION, guys. #Maduro and #Putin defend themselves because they have a secret common past: they were part of #Alliance, a #pop band in the #USSR in the 1980s”
REVELACIÓN, chicos. #Maduro y #Putin se defienden porque tienen un pasado común secreto: eran parte de #Alliance, una banda #pop de la #CCCP en los 1980s pic.twitter.com/az1DaaYpeI— a.n. leites (@__leites) 31 January 2019
