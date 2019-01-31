Netizens Suspect Putin and Maduro Have "SECRET Common Past" (VIDEO)

As the world’s attention is drawn to the political crisis in Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro’s continued endeavours to stop a US-backed coup d’etat, social media users suspect that he used to live a totally different life back in the 1980s.

The Internet has been flooded with messages from flabbergasted users who stumbled across a music video from a 1987 song called “At the Dawn” by the Soviet band “Alliance”.

Apparently two members of the quartet irradiating retro vibes strikingly resemble Russian President Vladimir Putin – the lead singer – and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro – the keyboard player, rocking the dopest glasses ever!

Social media users are sure: the two had a secret jam session back in the 1980s before getting political:

NO WAY! Putin and Maduro playing in a 80's band?????? https://t.co/IyejsZZF7a — Henry Jacques Meow (@MeowTV2) 31 January 2019

TWEET: “Putin has known Maduro for a long time. Few people know but in the 80s they played together at concerts”

Putin zna się z Maduro od dawna. Mało kto wie, ale w latach 80 grywali wspólnie na koncertach pic.twitter.com/7SMplVo1Lj — Psotmodernista (@psotmodernista) 31 January 2019

TWEET: "’Hands off Venezuela immediately’", by Putin (vocal) and Maduro (keyboards)”

“Hands off Venezuela de inmediati”, by Putin (voz) y Maduro (teclados)pic.twitter.com/5nYzRKBxwc — Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) 31 January 2019

TWEET: “REVELATION, guys. #Maduro and #Putin defend themselves because they have a secret common past: they were part of #Alliance, a #pop band in the #USSR in the 1980s”