Twitter Explodes as Wrestler Becky Lynch Trolls WWE Boss Over 'Brass Ring'

Since winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2018, Becky Lynch has been one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE universe.

As Becky Lynch celebrated her 32nd birthday on 30 January, Vince McMahon, the CEO of the World Wrestling Entertainment, took to Twitter to heap praise on the wrestling superstar.

Unflinching, uncompromising and unmistakably The Man. Happy Birthday to @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/6lSoHe7EP8 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) 30 January 2019

Lynch a.k.a “The Man” played cool and dropped a spectacularly witty response to her boss:

Got some new earrings to match that brass ring I own. https://t.co/9wdxbRgoYW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) 30 January 2019

The bombshell exchange has sparked an avalanche of reactions on social media, with netizens being thunderstruck by Lynch’s merciless reply:

You grabbed that brass ring and ran. Legendary shit right there. pic.twitter.com/S2K1LC4Tfg — hawaii girl dayno (@legitbecky) 30 January 2019

Savage 😂 — Macho T (💪) (@ItsMachoT) 30 January 2019

Thats fucking crazy she buring her boss ceo — Jay kash 2xx (@therealjaykash) 30 January 2019

OH BOY. SHE DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/Jam1ywZTeZ — Johnny (@WWEJohnny05) 30 January 2019

Becky was thrust into the spotlight after winning the SmackDown’s Women’s title in 2018, having become a crowd favourite.

After failing to defend her title in 2019, she found a way to win the Women’s Royal Rumble on 27 January and earn an opportunity to challenge for WrestleMania 2019.