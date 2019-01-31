Register
    Singer/songwriter Kesha attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Grand Resort International on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Lady Gaga Defends Kesha Whom She Saw in Dr. Luke’s Studio With Only Underwear On

    "Well, you know, when men assault women, they don't invite people over to watch," Oscar-nominated US singer said during a deposition, part of a legal battle between a fellow start Kesh and record producer Dr. Luke.

    According to recently unsealed court case documents, Lady Gaga told Dr. Luke's lawyer she should be ashamed of herself for suggesting Kesha's sex abuse allegations against Dr. Luke could be false and reflect "he said/she said" situations.

    "You — how about all of the women that are accused of being liars and how she was slut shamed in front of the world, how about that?" Lady Gaga said.

    "I have factual knowledge of her depression. I have factual knowledge of her need for support and love. I have factual knowledge of the spiral that I watched that girl go down. I have factual knowledge of trauma. I am informed and intelligent about this issue. That girl has experienced serious trauma and she is in the middle of the right now. And you are all a party to it. Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world this happened? Why on earth? Do you know what it's like for survivors? Do you know what it's like to tell people? Don't you roll your eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself," the singer added.

    She also said during the exchange that she first met the US singer Kesha are the Dr. Luke's home studio, in a back room, while she was wearing only underwear.

    Kesha filed a civil suit against Dr. Luke in 2014 and has accused the record producer of sexual harassment and abuse, since the start of their professional relationship, as well as of employment discrimination against her. The accused denied the allegations and counter-sued the singer for defamation and breach of contract.

    During Lady Gaga's deposition, she said that Dr. Luke told her he assaulted Kesha, adding that the Tic Toc singer confided in her over the years of the alleged abuse by Dr. Luke.

    "She told me he assaulted her…Well, you know — when men assault women, they don't invite people over to watch. And when this happens in this industry, it is kept extremely secret, and it is compounded by contracts and manipulative power scenarios that actually include this very situation that we are all in right now," Lady Gaga said.

    The Poker Face singer, who shared her own story of abuse, revealed in 2014 she was raped as a teenager by a man 20 years her senior and had been battling PTSD following the incident. 

    READ MORE: Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Raped at 19

    In response to her deposition, Dr. Luke's legal representative said  Responding to Lady Gaga's comments, an attorney for Dr Luke said:

    "Being passionate about a topic that concerns us all is admirable. However, Lady Gaga has no knowledge of what happened on the night at issue because she was not there."

    The statement added that Kesha got kicked out of a party after drinking too much and vomiting and Dr. Luke offered her to sleep in his hotel suite, a few blocks away.

    "Kesha slept on the bed in the hotel suite, while Dr Luke separately slept on the couch. Dr Luke testified under oath that he did not have any contact with Kesha. Kesha herself admitted under oath that she has absolutely no memory of Dr Luke even being in the hotel room. Kesha has no memory of Dr Luke engaging in inappropriate contact with her because it did not happen," Dr. Luke's attorney said. 

