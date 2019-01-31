Register
07:34 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017

    Meghan Markle Makes 10-Year Old Admirer’s Best Day Ever (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The young actor is definitely not going to forget this meeting anytime soon!

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made the best day ever for a 10-year old thespian from the Edith Neville Primary School.

    The duchess watched a five-minute performance by the young thespians during her visit to London's National Theatre on Wednesday. After the performance, she met with the children, who sat around her in a circle. But one boy in particular looked at her as if she "hung the moon," as Cosmopolitan put it.

    ​"I never expected that I would be seen by a person in the royal family," starstruck 10-year old Kroni Pacolli told Markle.

    The duchess then came up to the boy and shook his hand, congratulating him on his good performance.

    ​"She came and shook my hand, and I'm never going to wash this hand again!" Pacolli said after the event.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    ‘Couldn't Help but Let it Slip’: Meghan Markle’s Sister Announces Second Book
    The children told reporters they knew they were to perform before a celebrity, but they were not told who that celebrity was going to be.

    "I thought maybe it was the Duke of Edinburgh or George Ezra. But then when they said it was a female VIP I thought, ‘Yes! Rita Ora!'" Pacolli said, referring to Prince Philip and two UK celebrity singers, respectively.

    "I never thought I'd perform in front of the royal family and meet a royal! I've only ever seen her on TV. I'm speechless," he added.

    Markle's visit to the National Theatre was her first since she adopted the theatre as one of her initial four royal patronages, People.com reports. The position was handed down by Queen Elizabeth II herself, who was the previous patron. Markle's other royal patronages are the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works (an organization that helps unemployed and vulnerable women) and animal charity Mayhew.

    Related:

    Netizens Claim Meghan Markle's Baby Bump 'Fake' as #Megxit Spreads on Twitter
    'The Avocado Toast Whisperer': Meghan Markle Given Nickname by Pal
    Outdoor Sex Fans Beset Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Country Home – Reports
    Meghan Markle’s 'Secret' Insta Life: Unknown Acc't Closed Due to Trolls - Report
    Netizens Clash Over Why Meghan Markle Got Called 'Fat' at Charity Event
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, handshake, boy, visit, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse