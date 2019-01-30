US Traveler Kicked Off Flight for Rant About Sitting Next to ‘Two Big Pigs’

An unidentified US woman was kicked off a United Airlines flight this month after complaining about being seated between “two big pigs” in a fat-shaming diatribe.

The woman, who was on a January 2 flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Newark, New Jersey, was captured on video complaining about her seating arrangement by New Jersey nurse Norma Rodgers, who was sitting next to her and was one of the two people verbally abused by the woman.

​"Oh my goodness! I don't know how I'm going to do this for the next four hours!" the woman is heard loudly saying into her cell phone.

"This is just impossible, ‘cause they're squishing me. Like, friggin' just unbelievable. At least they'll keep me warm… I can't sit here, because they're both so big on left and right. I can't even sit here," she is heard adding.

Having had enough of the verbal abuse, Rodgers eventually speaks up.

"B***h, please. Okay?" she says before flagging down a flight attendant.

"Excuse me, can you find her another seat? Because I will not be verbally abused by this b***h or anybody else," Rodgers tells the flight attendant.

The flight attendant then asks the woman if she would like to wait in the back of the plane while the attendant sees if there is another seat available for her. As the woman gets up from the seat, she says, "I can't do this! I eat salad."

"I will not be verbally abused by anybody. I'm not tolerating it. I am not starting my new year off with this kind of negativity," Rodgers responds.

Other passengers on the flight can be heard confronting the woman as she walks down the plane's aisle.

"You should be ashamed of yourself, madam. What you're doing is so terrible; you should be ashamed of yourself," one passenger is caught on camera saying.

"I'm not politically correct," the woman responds. "Why don't you try and sit between those two big pigs?"

At this point, Rodgers can be heard yelling, "B***h, kiss my fat a**!"

The video, which was uploaded by Rodgers to her Facebook account, has been viewed more than 2 million times. In her post, Rodgers notes that the woman was eventually escorted off the plane by airline personnel.

"I would like to say thank you to the flight attendants, supervisor and gate agent that handled the situation professionally and calmly," Rodgers wrote.

"Thank you for addressing the issue immediately and not letting it escalate any further," she added.

In a statement to the Washington Post, United spokesperson Robert Einhorn said, "United flight attendants care about the safety and well-being of all of our customers which is why they acted quickly to find a different seat for the disruptive customer. When it became clear that this passenger's behavior was likely to be problematic on this flight, she was provided alternate travel arrangements first thing the next morning."

Rodgers, the former president of the New Jersey State Nurses Association, was commended in 2016 "for her advocacy with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to declare gun violence as a national health issue."

Rodgers did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.