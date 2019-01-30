Twitter in Tears Over Ariana Grande's Alleged Epic 'BBQ Grill' Tattoo Fail

The pop star unveiled a tattoo on Instagram dedicated to her hit release that was supposed to read “7 rings” in Japanese. However, it turned out that her ink actually says “BBQ grill”, as some commenters to the post, which has already been deleted, pointed out.

Ariana Grande has delivered tons of fun to netizens after a misspelling in her new tattoo reportedly completely changed its meaning. According to numerous reports, the "Thank U, Next" singer recently revealed on Instagram that she had honoured her second No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, “7 rings”, which she recently released, with an inking in Japanese on her hand.

READ MORE: Real or Fake? Ariana Grande's New PHOTO Sparks 'Boob Job' Speculations

The two Japanese Kanji characters, allegedly used for the tattoo, meant “seven” and “ring” respectively, but put together, they could be translated as a “small charcoal grill” (called shichirin in Japan), according to the website Kotaku. This did not go unnoticed, as some netizens tried to enlighten the singer about her embarrassing mistake.

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) 30 января 2019 г.

​Grande’s post was soon deleted, but what is said to be a screenshot of the original post has started circulating online. Some claimed that, providing screenshots of Grande’s Twitter account, the pop star attempted to explain the slip, tweeting: "Indeed, I left out 'つの指' which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n [sic] still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru [sic] the whole thing next time". However, like the original post, this thread has also been deleted.

​But Twitter could not let this go easily, with users posting myriads of memes and jokes.

why the hell did ariana grande get “Japanese bbq” tattooed onto her hand- pic.twitter.com/kVPS1BJQhY — 𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞¹²⁷ (@LIGHTSE0H0) 30 января 2019 г.

Ariana Grande really got “ bbq grill” tattooed pic.twitter.com/gU0Fg0mWDg — 🧂 (@jeonjikoo) 30 января 2019 г.

Ariana Grande after her tattoo doesn’t start peeling after a few years and she has bbq grill stuck on her body pic.twitter.com/2csUL00pAC — misspiggy (@iamrllyfat) 30 января 2019 г.

ariana grande's tattoo means bbq grille instead of 7 rings i- pic.twitter.com/KyuoFKCHvC — esports (@peehun) 30 января 2019 г.

girls with tambourine / bbq tattoos who like getting in trouble @arianagrande pic.twitter.com/eMft5lI5uk — 𝔢𝔪 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@focuskiwi) 30 января 2019 г.

​The explanation did not seem to satisfy netizens, either.