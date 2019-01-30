55 Hours of Never-Before-Seen Beatles Footage in New 'Let It Be' Film

“It’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together," film director Peter Jackson, tasked with the new movie about the Liverpool band, promised viewers and fans.

In a Twitter thread posted on Wednesday, the official 'The Beatles' account delivered the news of the collaboration with the Lord of the Rings director Jackson.

NEW FILM PROJECT — We are proud to announce an exciting new collaboration between The Beatles and the acclaimed Academy Award winning director Sir Peter Jackson. pic.twitter.com/7e0h95FOWV — The Beatles (@thebeatles) January 30, 2019​

The film will feature footage dozens of hours of studio footage, shot between January 2nd and January 31st, 1969. During these sessions, the famous band produced the Grammy Award winning album Let It Be, eventually released 18 months later in May 1970.

The Beatles break up was acknowledged publicly in April 1970, when Paul McCartney announced he was leaving the group.

© AP Photo / The Beatles perform at TV studios in London, June 1966, prior to their tour in Germany and Japan

"The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us, ensures this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall' experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about. I was relieved to discover the reality is very different to the myth. It's simply an amazing historical treasure-trove. Sure, there's moments of drama — but none of the discord this project has long been associated with," Peter Jackson commented.

"I'm thrilled and honoured to have been entrusted with this remarkable footage — making the movie will be a sheer joy. pic.twitter.com/aWLWlqHSla — The Beatles (@thebeatles) January 30, 2019​

Social media branded the new film "Lord of the Ringos" in reference to Peter Jackson's fantasy adventure films based on the novels by J. R. R. Tolkien.

Lord of the Ringos https://t.co/0eroIZMiPs — Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 30, 2019​

THIS IS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/7HAcrgn3oI — Nowhere Boy (@AlonsoPelado) January 30, 2019​

They do know that giving Peter Jackson 55 hours of Beatles footage to make a movie with will end up being a 55 hour movie, right — Brian (@brian_nov) January 30, 2019​

Peter Jackson's making a Beatles film and all I can think about his how much time the Extended Edition's going to take showing them walk the length of that zebra crossing. — Chris Allcock (@taskbaarchitect) January 30, 2019​

I really hope Peter Jackson/Beatles film shows them at the height of their fame, through to the break up, and there's at least one Hobbit in it. — Les Floyd (@LesFloyd) January 30, 2019​

The release date of the film has not been yet confirmed.