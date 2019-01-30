LISTEN: 911 Dispatcher Helps Kid with Fractions Homework

Last week, Lafayette police dispatcher Antonia Bundy answered a call from an unidentified child who said he had a "bad day at school."
— LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019
"What happened at school that made you have a bad day?" Bundy can be heard asking in the audio recording, later posted to Twitter, after the boy revealed it had been a rough one.
When the boy confided that he was struggling with fractions, Bundy asked him, "Is there a problem you want me to help you with?"
In the recording, Bundy is heard helping the child figure out what the sum of three-fourths and one-fourth is. In case you, too, struggle with fractions, the answer is one when you add the numerators.
— Terin Hopkins (@thop264) January 27, 2019
The boy then thanks Bunday for helping him with the problem.
"I'm sorry for calling you, but I really needed help," he said.
Lafayette Police Sgt. Matt Gard told ABC7 that, as demonstrated in the audio clip, Bundy is a dedicated employee.
"She's very much a dedicated employee. It doesn't surprise us that she goes above and beyond on a regular basis," he said, although he added that he doesn't recommend people call 911 for homework help.
All comments
Show new comments (0)