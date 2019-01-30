LISTEN: 911 Dispatcher Helps Kid with Fractions Homework

A 911 police dispatcher in Lafayette, Indiana, received a not-so-typical call last week: a child needed help with fractions. And even though this isn’t usually the type of emergency police dispatchers are trained to deal with, this dispatcher knew her fractions pretty well.

Last week, Lafayette police dispatcher Antonia Bundy answered a call from an unidentified child who said he had a "bad day at school."

​"What happened at school that made you have a bad day?" Bundy can be heard asking in the audio recording, later posted to Twitter, after the boy revealed it had been a rough one.

When the boy confided that he was struggling with fractions, Bundy asked him, "Is there a problem you want me to help you with?"

In the recording, Bundy is heard helping the child figure out what the sum of three-fourths and one-fourth is. In case you, too, struggle with fractions, the answer is one when you add the numerators.

​The boy then thanks Bunday for helping him with the problem.

"I'm sorry for calling you, but I really needed help," he said.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Matt Gard told ABC7 that, as demonstrated in the audio clip, Bundy is a dedicated employee.

"She's very much a dedicated employee. It doesn't surprise us that she goes above and beyond on a regular basis," he said, although he added that he doesn't recommend people call 911 for homework help.