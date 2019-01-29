Register
29 January 2019
    Kelsy Karter

    Singer Shocks Netizens Allegedly by Having Harry Styles Inked on Her Cheek

    © Blogger photo. Kelsy Karter
    Los Angeles-based artist Kelsy Karter has been an outspoken fan of the former One Direction star and repeatedly voiced her passionate wish to work with him. Unable to lure him into a studio, she apparently decided to have him tattooed on her face.

    Singer Kelsy Karter, 24, revealed on her Instagram that she allegedly had Harry Styles portrait tattooed on her right cheek, puzzling followers, who branded the woman “retarded” and “crazy”.

    What looks like her new inking is Styles’ signature promotional shot taken for the former One Direction star’s 2017 album and his initials in a heart.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    mama, look what i made me do

    Публикация от Kelsy Karter (@kelsykarter) 26 Янв 2019 в 8:11 PST

    The post received almost 50,000 likes and thousands of comments from netizens shocked by the daring act. Some just asked “Why, why, why?”, while others called the singer stupid or “crazy disturbed”.

     

    “Oh hell no! This is straight up ignorant as ffff…. & I'm a huge fan of tattoos”, one user posted.

    Others pointed out that the painful procedure was pointless, as the result looked disappointing.

    “This is definitely not Harry Styles”, one user posted, while another noted that it did not even look like the singer.

    However, some did not believe that she got a real tattoo, praising her stunt to get attention.

    “This is fake. The redness around the tattoo looks like makeup. They did a good job making it look real though”, one commenter noted.

    READ MORE: Ukrainian-Born Ballet Star Polunin Gets Putin Tattoo, Russian Passport

    Commenting on the cheeky move, the aspiring LA-based artist, who incidentally just released her new music video “Harry”, told The Edge that she was “a big fan of Harry” and was not afraid to express it.

    "I honestly just don't really know how to do anything half-arse… I'm just out here making music, making history, making rock 'n' roll", she said, emphasizing that she wore her heart on her cheek, and “couldn't really control what way it goes from there".

    The singer has been vocal about her love to Styles before, as she branded herself his "female version" and tried to attract his attention in an interview with iD.

    "He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make. For that, I'm really grateful. I also just want his career. I feel like I'm a female version — I really want to work with him. Let's work, Harry. Where you at?" she said at the time; however, there have been no signs that her call resulted in a response from her idol.

