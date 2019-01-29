Emily Blunt Stuns Netizens With 'Vagina Cosplay' at 2019 SAG Awards

Emily Blunt, noted for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, has turned heads not only on the red carpet of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, but also on Twitter.
Shhhhh…Emily Blunt is out here turning heads #sagawards pic.twitter.com/qU7aJMW7EY— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) 28 января 2019 г.
The actress has raised some unconventional associations with her sartorial statement – a sparkling pink dress from US fashion star Michael Kors. According to some commentators, the A-lister marched onto the red carpet dressed like a vagina.
Is Emily Blunt… dressed as a vagina? Cos I kinda love it https://t.co/qgOoiu0k7K pic.twitter.com/r9V9QrWsw6— Olivia Alabaster (@OliviaAlabaster) 28 января 2019 г.
The reactions varied from the utmost surprise to dismay. Many raged for her stylist’s blood after letting the movie star appear dressed like this.
Rule One for Award Shows: Never wear a dress that makes it look like your head is sticking out of a vagina. Someone please fire Emily Blunt’s stylist like now. pic.twitter.com/o59bO94dZP— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) 28 января 2019 г.
good morning i can’t believe emily blunt won her sag award dressed like a vagina pic.twitter.com/fsw4P5oxbD— 𝒈 (@emilybluntz) 28 января 2019 г.
The references to Emily Blunt’s latest hit “Mary Poppins”, you might never wish to imagine, and distinctive wordplay were inevitable.
Reporter: What was your inspiration for tonight’s look?— The fat ugly Girl (@imafatuglygirl) 28 января 2019 г.
Emily Blunt: Mary Poppins' vagina!#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/hGUXv9mrP9
"What labial are you wearing, Emily?" https://t.co/h3tcqQw0xP— Matt Bagwell (@BaggersBites) 28 января 2019 г.
However, some applauded her vagina cosplay.
All I saw was beautiful talented woman… makes one question peoples filters, how they see the world & how F&@kd up they are… in general just sayin 🥺🤣https://t.co/Zf5Nxl16pB # via @HuffPostEnt— Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) 28 января 2019 г.
Listen I love Emily Blunt and would never speak ill of her ever but it was a bold choice to go to the #SAGAwards in cosplay as a vagina pic.twitter.com/PxFqAwfviX— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) 28 января 2019 г.
Just one thing, Emily Blunt's "vagina dress" by Michael Kors is absolutely amazing. #SAGAwards— BookFreaky (@bookfreaky) 28 января 2019 г.
emily blunt waking up in the morning not known as 'the actress that always got robbed' anymore but 'the actress that won an award she deserves & wore a "vagina dress" to the sag awards'— rachel weisz♡ (@cvteblunt) 28 января 2019 г.
While there were those who considered these vagina associations more than far-fetched.
If people really think this looks like a vagina…….there must be a lot of homes without mirrors……#stupidmedia https://t.co/A8FyzoItFx— Karla Kwist (@karlakwist) 29 января 2019 г.
