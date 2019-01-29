Emily Blunt Stuns Netizens With 'Vagina Cosplay' at 2019 SAG Awards

The Hollywood star received an award for her role in the horror hit “A Quiet Place” by her actor/director husband John Krasinski, but it was her Freudian fashion slip that made a splash on social media, proving a ruffled pink dress can sometimes be more than just a dress.

Emily Blunt, noted for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, has turned heads not only on the red carpet of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, but also on Twitter.

​The actress has raised some unconventional associations with her sartorial statement – a sparkling pink dress from US fashion star Michael Kors. According to some commentators, the A-lister marched onto the red carpet dressed like a vagina.

Is Emily Blunt… dressed as a vagina? Cos I kinda love it https://t.co/qgOoiu0k7K pic.twitter.com/r9V9QrWsw6 — Olivia Alabaster (@OliviaAlabaster) 28 января 2019 г.

​The reactions varied from the utmost surprise to dismay. Many raged for her stylist’s blood after letting the movie star appear dressed like this.

Rule One for Award Shows: Never wear a dress that makes it look like your head is sticking out of a vagina. Someone please fire Emily Blunt’s stylist like now. pic.twitter.com/o59bO94dZP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) 28 января 2019 г.

good morning i can’t believe emily blunt won her sag award dressed like a vagina pic.twitter.com/fsw4P5oxbD — 𝒈 (@emilybluntz) 28 января 2019 г.

​The references to Emily Blunt’s latest hit “Mary Poppins”, you might never wish to imagine, and distinctive wordplay were inevitable.

Reporter: What was your inspiration for tonight’s look?

Emily Blunt: Mary Poppins' vagina!#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/hGUXv9mrP9 — The fat ugly Girl (@imafatuglygirl) 28 января 2019 г.

​However, some applauded her vagina cosplay.

All I saw was beautiful talented woman… makes one question peoples filters, how they see the world & how F&@kd up they are… in general just sayin 🥺🤣https://t.co/Zf5Nxl16pB # via @HuffPostEnt — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) 28 января 2019 г.

Listen I love Emily Blunt and would never speak ill of her ever but it was a bold choice to go to the #SAGAwards in cosplay as a vagina pic.twitter.com/PxFqAwfviX — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) 28 января 2019 г.

Just one thing, Emily Blunt's "vagina dress" by Michael Kors is absolutely amazing. #SAGAwards — BookFreaky (@bookfreaky) 28 января 2019 г.

emily blunt waking up in the morning not known as 'the actress that always got robbed' anymore but 'the actress that won an award she deserves & wore a "vagina dress" to the sag awards' — rachel weisz♡ (@cvteblunt) 28 января 2019 г.

​While there were those who considered these vagina associations more than far-fetched.