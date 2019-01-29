Register
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017

    ‘Couldn't Help but Let it Slip’: Meghan Markle’s Sister Announces Second Book

    Earlier, Samantha Markle said she plans to release a “tell-all” book to “hijack” Meghan’s due date.

    Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced she is in fact has two books about her newly-royal relative to publish later this year.

    "I couldn't help but let it slip!" Samantha wrote on Twitter, according to ENews.com. "There are actually two books coming out! 'In the Shadows of the Duchess I and II.'''

    She added hashtags #April and #June as an apparent hint to when the books will be published.

    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a visit to Mayhew animal welfare charity at its offices in north-west London, Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor/PA
    Netizens Claim Meghan Markle's Baby Bump 'Fake' as #Megxit Spreads on Twitter
    Earlier, she announced one book, "In the Shadows of the Duchess," which the media dubbed a "tell-all," to be published in April, around Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child.

    "The world does not know [the] truth, total truth… I'm holding nothing back!" she said in a November interview for The Daily Star. "From lullabies to lies… it's all there in my book."

    The 53-year-old Samantha Markle is known for often criticizing the Duchess of Sussex, which has reportedly led to her being put on Scotland Yard's list of stalkers, or "fixated persons," because of the reputational threats she poses to the royal family.

    Samantha debunked those reports in an accompanying tweet.

    "I'm not on a watchlist but if you want to watch something, watch my book come out," she tweeted as she lashed out at another author, Andrew Morton, who also published a book on the duchess, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," in 2018.

    "I guess #AndrewMorton was 'fixated' when he promoted his book and he was speaking to the public," Samantha tweeted. "Everyone who has a book coming out is #fixated.. I'm promoting my book and no one has the right to stop me. Step off."

    Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan Markle attend a women's empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    Outdoor Sex Fans Beset Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Country Home – Reports
    She also dropped a hint that the book will include pictures of Meghan's family, including Samantha herself.

    "And you will love some of the pictures in my book also to refute any of your nasty troll gossip that we did not have a life together," Samantha said in the tweet. "I'm very much your sister and if you don't like it too bad. Bring it on."

    Samantha, who has used an electric wheelchair since 2008 due to multiple sclerosis, claimed she has become the target of online abuse since her half-sister married Prince Harry.

    "I am dealing with cyber-stalking and cyber-bullying with little Twitter trolls," she in her interview to The Daily Star. "They're kind of nasty, sending out banners and propaganda about me that's disparaging and not true."

    Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle
    Votre message a été envoyé!
