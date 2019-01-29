China About to Celebrate Year of the Pig With Peppa Pig Movie (VIDEO)

The video tells the story of an elderly man who seeks a Chinese New Year gift for his grandson and in order to do so, needs to find out what “Peppa” is.

A trailer for the upcoming Peppa Pig full-length feature film, co-produced by Entertainment One and Alibaba Pictures and titled “Peppa Celebrates Chinese New Year”, quickly went viral on Chinese social media.

According to ABC News, some netizens were “moved to tears”, while others questioned “the use of a ‘foreign pig’ to celebrate a Chinese holiday”.

The video tells the story of an elderly man who learns that his three-year–old grandson wants “Peppa” as a gift for Chinese New Year and strives to find out what “Peppa” actually is.

The movie is expected to be release on February 5.