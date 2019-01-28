UFO or Hoax? WATCH Mysterious Space Objects Buzz Across ISS Live Stream

The enigmatic objects were apparently caught on camera just as a pair of astronauts were doing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).

An ISS live stream earlier this month captured what looked like a pair of fast-moving objects heading towards the earth, once again raising speculations about alien spacecraft and extraterrestrial lifeforms.

Both objects also emitted flashes as they moved, making it look like they were reflecting sunlight, though their exact nature could not immediately be confirmed.

As the Daily Express notes, what makes this sighting especially interesting is the fact that two astronauts can also be seen "working on the spacecraft during the live stream".

Commenting on this incident, ufologist Scott C. Waring claimed in his blog UFO Sightings Daily that alien craft "visiting the space station is actually a daily occurrence", and that "NASA always refuses to talk about these objects and instead take a stance to ignore any questions about them".