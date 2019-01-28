Irish Simpsons Memes Roast British Politicians, Brexit & the Royals

"Ireland should just rejoin the UK! That would solve Brexit!" one of the many Brexit-dedicated posts on the Ireland Simpsons Fans page has suggested, ridiculing the dead end of exit deal negotiations British politicians can't seem to manage.

The meme page on both Facebook and Twitter platforms shares images from the American sitcom The Simpsons accompanying them with sarcastic captions, often related to the ongoing process of Britain attempting to leave the European Union.

"Ireland should just rejoin the UK! That would solve Brexit!"

🎶 Knife goes in, guts come out

Westminster Brexit protagonists, such as Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage, are portrayed in the memes that are liked and shared on social media by the account fans and followers.

Someone's winning from Brexit anyway

Jeremy Corbyn steps up to save the UK from the Tories

The complex and at times volatile coalition partnership between Theresa May's Conservative government and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has also been subject of many memes posted by the page, created in 2016 by Jack Leahy, from Dublin.

The DUP, propping the Tory government since the 2017 election, are feverishly against the Irish backstop arrangement and being in any way cut off from the UK following 29 March, 2019. They have rejected the deal, proposed by Theresa May, over its "toxic backstop" but remain firm they'd like to see a sensible deal agreed between London and Brussels.

Today in the DUP: pro-Brexit, but anti-this-deal, but will support the Tory government, also there was never a border

It feels like I'm getting no deal at all, no deal at all, no deal at all…

The British royalty that — almost — has nothing to do with Brexit was also mocked by the meme page. After Prince Philip's car accident on 18 January, the following post appeared on the Ireland Simpsons Fans Twitter account.

The Queen tending to Prince Philip following his crash

