05:54 GMT +328 January 2019
    XXXTentacion

    XXXTentacion’s Son Born Seven Months After Rapper’s Death

    The rapper’s girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez, gave birth Saturday to the son of the famous rapper seven months after the artist's death, naming him Gekyume Onfroy.

    In a joint statement, Sanchez and the rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, said that they are happy “to confirm that Baby and Mother are healthy," noting that they were “thrilled” at the arrival of Gekyume.

    It was revealed that Sanchez was pregnant last June, shortly after XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida at the age of 20.

    The family statement says the late musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, "specifically chose" the name Gekyume for his firstborn son, naming him with a word he had created before his death. Gekyume means “different state” or “next universe of thought” and the family of the deceased stated that they were honoured to fulfil his wish.

    This 2017 arrest photo made available by the Miami Dade Dept. of Corrections shows Jahseh Onfroy, also known as the rapper XXXTentacion, under arrest. Onfroy was shot and killed, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Miami Dade Dept of Corrections
    US Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Man Over Killing of Rapper XXXTentacion - Reports
    The 20-year-old rising rap star, XXXTentacion, was fatally shot in June in Florida, during what authorities said was a robbery attempt. Four men were indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

    His posthumous 10-track album, Skins, was released in December. It was the rapper's third studio album and followed "?", which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 last March and later reached platinum status following his death.

