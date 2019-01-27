Kuindzhi's Painting of Crimean Sights Stolen From Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow

Police are searching for unidentified suspects who reportedly stole a painting by Arkhip Kuindzhi from the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Irina Volk, an official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Arkhip Kuindzhi was a Russia-born landscape painter of the 19th and early 20th centuries, who visited Crimea during his early life where he studied art under Ivan Aivazovski, a renowned Russian painter of Armenian descent who lived in Crimea's city of Feodosia at the time.
