Kuindzhi's Painting of Crimean Sights Stolen From Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow

The gallery's staff have identified the stolen artwork as the "'Ai-Petri. Crimea" painting, by Arkhip Kuindzhi, a Russian Interior Ministry official told Sputnik on Sunday.

Police are searching for unidentified suspects who reportedly stole a painting by Arkhip Kuindzhi from the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Irina Volk, an official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

The security service told police that footage from surveillance cameras shows unidentified suspects taking the painting off the wall and fleeing the scene with it, according to the official.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Arkhip Kuindzhi was a Russia-born landscape painter of the 19th and early 20th centuries, who visited Crimea during his early life where he studied art under Ivan Aivazovski, a renowned Russian painter of Armenian descent who lived in Crimea's city of Feodosia at the time.