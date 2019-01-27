Radio Host Pulls 'C*nt' Stunt With Australian PM, Reportedly Gets Fired

While the radio broadcaster apologised for Wicka’s actions and said that "appropriate action has been taken", a number of social media users did not seem amused by this development.

Shad Wicka, a Hit FM Cairns radio host,. has apparently lost his job after pulling a somewhat risqué stunt involving Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, according to media reports.

The incident occurred earlier this week after an interview which involved Wicka asking the prime minister if he ever had “a peek” at others while using the urinals in the parliament building.

Morrison then posed alongside the host for a photo and even shared the picture on his Instagram story feed, apparently not noticing that the mug, which Wicka held in his hands when the photo was taken and which ended up featuring in the photo, had an obscene word incorporated into its design.

Australia's current prime-minister, @ScottMorrisonMP, interviewed by @Wickedshad from Hit Cairns. Photo on the left from SloMo's own Instagram feed. What a mug! pic.twitter.com/HvhEbxSFQ2 — James Cridland (@JamesCridland) 23 января 2019 г.

​According to the Cairns Post, it is now believed that Wicka got fired from the Southern Cross Austereo radio network for this act, with Cairns general manager Richard King telling the newspaper that "appropriate action has been taken".

"Southern Cross Austereo sincerely apologises for the actions of Shad Wicker, host of Cairns Hit Network breakfast show, last Thursday. This conduct is not acceptable and does not live up to the social and moral code of conduct that we endorse and expect from all our people," he said.

Many social media users, however, were less than thrilled by Wicka’s sacking, wondering whether the prime minister’s office actually complained about the mug and if the punishment was a bit harsh.

