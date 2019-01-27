'93 Toilet Paper Rolls a Year': Columnist Advises Germans to Stop Using Tissues

As an alternative to conventional toilet roll, Lara Thiede, a columnist for the German Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, has suggested the public should use bidets instead.

The journalist urged the public to start searching for hygienic alternatives to toilet paper, advising Germans to consider using bidets.

She stressed that more than half of all toilet roll is produced from specifically cut trees, but not recycled materials, as they are typically not soft enough.

The columnist was hopeful that the country would ban the production of toilet tissue in the near future.

According to Institute of Market Research data, as cited by the columnist, the average German household uses 93 rolls of toilet paper per year.