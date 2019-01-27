'93 Toilet Paper Rolls a Year': Columnist Advises Germans to Stop Using Tissues

The journalist urged the public to start searching for hygienic alternatives to toilet paper, advising Germans to consider using bidets.
She stressed that more than half of all toilet roll is produced from specifically cut trees, but not recycled materials, as they are typically not soft enough.
READ MORE: Netizens Make Cuckoo Sign Over Calls to Boycott M&S Toilet Roll Sporting 'Allah'
As an alternative to conventional toilet paper, she suggested the public use bidets.
According to Institute of Market Research data, as cited by the columnist, the average German household uses 93 rolls of toilet paper per year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)