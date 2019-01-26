Kanye West Fans Triggered: 'The Game' Brags About Sex With Kim Kardashian

In a 2012 song, The Game vowed to "slap" those who disrespect Kanye or "his wifey". A new track, however, shares details about rough sex with Kim - something that rap fans labelled 'disrespectful' and 'an attempt to stay relevant'.

Rapper 'The Game', Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, upset her husband and countless followers when he boasted about his intimate relations with the reality TV bombshell.

In a leaked video, The Game's newest track can be heard playing at a listening party. The song fires off explicit insight into their sexual history as the lyrics go, "I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n***a. I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n***a."

This line, however, is followed by the lyrics: "I should apologize ‘cause Ye my folks, n***a."

The rapper is rumoured to have dated Kim long before she famously tied the knot with Kanye West, who is well known for having issues with men "coming on" to his wife on the internet. Drake was the latest rapper to have provoked Ye's ire after following Kim on Instagram.

While Kanye has yet to comment on the diss (he is widely expected to publish a dramatic rant), The Game has already come under fire from angry rap fans, who are accusing him of outright disrespect.

"This level of disrespect for a man's wife is terrible. This is a grown-up man behaving like a teenager. This is happening ‘cos he doesn't agree with Kanye's political affiliation," wrote a user under the handle mr_tesimi, referring to Kanye's much-criticised pro-Trump sentiment.

I’m a Game fan but he’s wrong for this. — Mase (@MaseTMT) 25 января 2019 г.

​Some were quick to accuse The Game of attention-seeking. "Wow this is so corny!" another user wrote. "This man literally name drops as much as he can in his music to remain relevant."

🗣 THE GAME IS LAME AS HELL! How many times does he need to tell us he messed with the Kardashians?? WE KNOWWWW — The Goddess (@BitesizeBiBi) 25 января 2019 г.