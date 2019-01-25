Cejudo vs Cena? MMA Fighter Vows to Take on Wrestling Legend for a Woman

While Cejudo appeared eager to go toe-to-toe with Cena in the ring, a number of social media users openly wondered whether his fighting skills would be enough to counter the WWE star’s obvious size and weight advantage.

MMA and UFC fighter Henry Cejudo has announced that he’s ready to fight famous professional wrestler John Cena for the latter’s ex-girlfriend, pro-wrestler Nikki Bella, TMZ Sports reports.

"I'm talking about a ladder match. I'll be the first one to get off that damn ring. And then, I'll be waiting for Bella right at the corner, man!" he declared.

Cejudo’s declaration sent ripples across social media, with people wondering whether the UFC fighter’s skill would be enough to overcome the difference in weight and size between him and his opponent.

I think Cena could throw him across the planet. — Joshua Hines (@JDHines81) 23 января 2019 г.

Are u dumb Cena beat Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and Big show in a 3 on 1 handicap match and you think he couldn't beat little Cejudo? — Rueben Carter (@RonniePickerlng) 23 января 2019 г.

He won’t see John coming — The Major (@NateoftheDead) 23 января 2019 г.

​Some were also quick to point out that Bella and Cena broke up a while ago, making Cejudo’s reason to fight Cena seem a bit strange.

She dumped him 6 months ago — McLovin (@TweetingCrap) 23 января 2019 г.