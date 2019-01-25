'World Gone Crazy': UK Shopper Finds Human Bone in Purchased Socks

An incident reported to Essex police puzzled both the authorities and shoppers, as an investigation has been launched into the bizarre discovery.

An incident reported to Essex police puzzled both the authorities and shoppers, as an investigation has been launched into the bizarre discovery, and according to the police, detectives are digging into the story of a human bone found in a pair of Primark socks.

"The bone does not appear to be a result of recent trauma and had no skin or other particles surrounding it. We are liaising with the store who, in turn, are speaking to their suppliers for more information on this incident. Inquiries are ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

No information about the origin or age of the bone has been made public yet.

Irish retailer Primark is known for offering a vast variety of low-priced products, including children's, women's and men's wear. With over 350 stores across the country, shoppers in Britain regularly turn to Primark due to its competitive prices.

Some reacted to the news of the disturbing discovery, arguing that it pointed to "slave labour — working their fingers to…"

"The world is gone crazy," responded another Twitter user.

Primark representatives said that the retailer "takes this matter very seriously and has already carried out an investigation at our supplier's factory where the socks were made."

"No evidence of any kind exists to suggest that any incident has occurred in the factory, so it is highly probable that this object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons. Primark has been the subject of isolated incidents in the past which have subsequently been found to have been hoaxes. The factory has been used by other retailers and the subject of many audits over many years. Primark sincerely apologises to the customer who found the item for any distress caused," the company spokesperson said.