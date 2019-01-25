Swedish Ski Racers Saved Race Marshal's Life

Swedish ski racers participating in the World Cup women's meet in Garmisch-Partenkirchen saved the life of a race official who had suffered a heart attack, according to Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

According to reports, the 60-year-old race marshal suffered a heart attack while riding in a cable car.

Three skiers, Lisa Hoernblad, Lin Ivarsson and Helena Rapaport were in the same cabin when the man was struck by the myocardial infarction.

"It was crazy, we fought to keep him alive, the minutes felt very long," Hoernblad said, as quoted by SVT.

One of the skiers started giving a cardiac massage to the man.

When the cable car reached its destination, the team's doctor was already there and ready there to help the man, while waiting for the rescue helicopter.

"We are very happy that it is ending well," Hoernblad stressed.