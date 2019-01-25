'Holy Death': Argentine Porn Star Sets Up Devil-Worshipping Cult (PHOTOS)

The porn actress claimed that she set up the cult as per the instructions of the devil himself, adding that she always heeds his counsel because it helps her in various aspects of life.

Lorena Fabiana Colotta, a TV host, singer and porn star from Argentina known as Sabrina Sabrok, has recently turned her attention to spiritual matters, setting up her very own Satanic cult called the “Sabrok Legion”, The Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, the actress, who now refers to herself as the Goddess of Death and the Witch of Satan, said that she was told by “something inside” her to do what she did.

"I was an atheist, but I started to do things with Our Lady of Holy Death and it felt good so I got into a cult and later had ideas of a satanic church. I then set up the 'Sabrok Legion' because voices told me to launch a black magic cult linked to Satanism and Saint Death," Sabrok said.

She also claimed that she’s following the orders of the devil himself because she “made a pact with him”, and that her cult seeks to “offer anyone who wants to change their life the chance to think in a different way, contrary to what society dictates”.

"I always do what he tells me, because it always helps whatever it is I am doing," Sabrok revealed.

The newspaper also points out that in 2014, Sabrok underwent an exorcism in order to get her life “back on track”.

Late in 2018, the actress also declared her intention to undergo her 53rd cosmetic procedure to get “the biggest bum in the world”.