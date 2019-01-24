Netizens Claim Meghan Markle's Baby Bump 'Fake' as #Megxit Spreads on Twitter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby within a few months. While some joined the Meghan-mania following the royal wedding in May 2018 and the happy announcements, trying to guess whether the child will be a boy or a girl, others went on the offensive and accused the Duchess of lying.

Twitter users are scrutinizing US actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle’s recent photos, striving to prove that she is faking her pregnancy. Conspiracy theorists who are sure that her baby bump is nothing but a lie, as well as apparent haters, are sharing their reasoning or just trashing the Duchess of Sussex with a new hashtag derived from Brexit: #Megxit.

Well, I have 2 college degrees and 1 master degree. I also speak 3 languages. I’m definitely “educated” and I still think everything about Meghan is fake, including her pregnancy. #FakeDuchess #MEGXIT #magicbabybump #DuchessOfDeceipt — Bella Wolf (@BellaWolf_3) 19 января 2019 г.

That is certainly one theory! Remember how on the Australian tour, Meghan Markle's bump kept going up & down? There was also a big knot underneath her dress at one stop, looked like she'd tied a fake belly up behind her back. Many commented on it. https://t.co/KeRn16Uxmy — Sarah Whalen (@SarahWhalen7) 4 января 2019 г.

​Some suspected that it was nothing but a pillow under her designer dresses in an attempt to fool the world.

She just needs to dump the pillow and admit to the world she has been lying along — BettyBoop (@vabeachgurl) 4 января 2019 г.

​There were those who slammed Markle for “her fake PR” and playing the victim card.

Even Americans see through her fake PR and are just sick of her melodramatic self victimizing. #MeghanMarkle you got the life you wanted so badly. Stand the consequences. #megxit pic.twitter.com/WrIJNEBUBx — Fairytalesparklz (@Fairytalespark1) 20 января 2019 г.

​Even her clothing choice and feet incurred criticism.

And this is one of her better pictures. 😂😂 Maybe her “stylist” and “hairdresser” should find a new profession. Oh, and please wear some slacks. #MeghanMarkle #MEGXIT pic.twitter.com/P7I00cKoNx — 1967 Borders (@wb1967borders) 18 января 2019 г.

.@KensingtonRoyal @RoyalFamily #MEGXIT I have never seen such ghastly feet in my life. Break protocol as much as you like, but when HM sees this, oh… #MeghanMarkle at her best. UK taxpayers, do you like this look? No swelling, eventually she will eat shit & #MoonBump exposed. pic.twitter.com/oC8zGigf8r — One Big Mistake (@harpers1niter) 18 января 2019 г.

​However, the claims were not left without a response from other Twitter users, who stood up for the duchess, slamming online haters and the gossiping press.

I’m not a royal watcher I can’t help but notice the glut of ridiculous, negative press Meghan Markle is getting in the UK and even here. For Gods sake. She is heavily pregnant. Please leave her alone. #MeghanMarkle — Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee (@LorrCliff) 3 января 2019 г.

It’s sickening. I thought the press would have learned their lesson after the hounding poor princess Diana got. They seem worse with Megan. Animals — jacqueline haley (@HaleyJacquii) 4 января 2019 г.

​Some even suggested that legal action should be taken.

contact London Metropolitan Police & explain that you think what they are doing in classed as Malicious Communication in UK law. The more people complain about the bullying & harassment, even from overseas, the police will act & inform Scotland Yard — Alice Tracy Jones (@AliceTracyJone5) 4 января 2019 г.

​Kensington Palace, the official royal residence in London, made an official announcement about a new royal baby in October 2018 following speculation prompted by Meghan Markle’s loose-fitting, buttoned-up designer coat at Princess Eugenie's wedding on 12 October.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019", the palace said in a statement.

However, speculation about a royal rift between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton emerged at the end of last year have cast a shadow over the happy expectations and given the royals some unwanted media attention.

Numerous reports in UK tabloids have claimed that the royal family has been torn apart by a family feud. One suggested that American actress-turned-duchess Markle left Kate Middleton in tears over her demanding nature during a dress fitting for Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

It has also been rumoured that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving out of Kensington Palace, where they have been living alongside Prince William's family since they became engaged in 2017, to Frogmore Cottage at the Windsor Estate. In early December, The Sun also reported that Meghan and Harry turned down an invitation to spend Christmas with Kate and William; instead staying at the Queen's Norfolk estate in Sandringham. However, they still joined Prince William and his wife for a Christmas Day service.