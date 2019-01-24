Register
17:38 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Azealia Banks performs in concert at Irving Plaza on Monday, May 11, 2015, in New York

    Fury as Banks Taunts Irish as 'Leprechauns’ After Calling McGregor to 'Help Her'

    © AP Photo / Robert Altman/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    713

    Azealia Banks texted MMA star Conor McGregor begging him to “help her” after pushing forward with another rant directed at Irish people, which nevertheless, didn’t stop her from dedicating her recent Dublin show to “beautiful Irish women”.

    Nothing spelled trouble as the American star rapper shared an Instagram story from London’s Gatwick Airport on Monday while en route to Dublin to perform at a gig, prompting Connor McGregor to comment in anticipation of her arrival: “See you soon”.

    However, after Banks’s outburst during the boarding of her plane, she stormed off it and opted for another way to get to the Irish capital for her show — by road and ferry.

    Kim Kardashian
    © Photo: kimkardashian/instagram
    Kim Kardashian Stirs Twitter by Backing Kanye's Support for R. Kelly's 'Art'

    On Monday, an air passenger said that an Aer Lingus air hostess had asked Banks “Are you going to cause more trouble on this flight?” when the star tried to put her bags in the overhead locker, preventing others from making their way to their seats. According to the passenger, Azealia said something to her friend about it being a power play and pointed out that “she is famous”, with the flight attendant countering her by saying: “I don’t care if you’re famous”. After a moment’s hesitation and another sassy exchange, Banks left the plane, shortly writing to McGregor: “'Conor they are bullying me. Help me:(“, adding a sad smiley.

    “Azealia was at the front of the plane and the stewardess was trying to hurry her along. She said the attendants were harassing her and I think they were a bit heavy handed”, the passenger was cited by the Daily Mail as saying.

    “I’ve worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some f*cking ugly Irish b*tch. These f*cking ugly Irish women here”, Banks said when disembarking the Aer Lingus plane, saying thereafter, in foul language, that she had been “treated like a wild animal” on what she called her “travel day from hell”.

    “I get off the plane. I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here. Then all these security n***** come over treating me like a wild animal. They tried their hardest to get me to do something or freak out”, she said as part of her lengthy tirade.

    A day after her Dublin gig, which she dedicated, paradoxically, to “the beautiful Irish women that are here”, she took to her Instagram account to respond to a bunch of her subscribers’ comments.

    Alluding to the Great Famine of Ireland in the 19th century, when over one million Irish people died from starvation and disease, she replied to one follower: “Don't you have a famine to go die in?” In another offensive comment to an Irish netizen, she wrote: “Because most of you can't talk or write lol”. She went still further in subsequent replies, calling the Celtic nation “a bunch of prideful inbred leprechauns who have ZERO global influence and ZERO white privilege”.

    “The rest of the world's white folk don't want to associate with you lot at all and it's because you are barbarians”, she wrote, rounding off her comment.

    Continuing her rant, she expressed joy at knowing that “the Irish are quarantined on an isle so they can continue to inbreed and keep their defective genes away from humanity”.

    President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Trump Praises Kanye West in Wake of Criminal Justice Reform

    The comments triggered a storm of reaction online, with users chewing over the “racist” nature of her comments as well as the fact that the concert venue was “half-empty”:

    “Don’t be racist towards the Irish, then say you love our capital”, one wrote, with another weighing in:

    “She’ll look better getting a potato smacked at that 8ft forehead”.

    “Yeah maybe you’ll have a bigger attendance than my local hockey games next time”, another stated, while others stressed that Banks would be better off “using her mouth for singing”.

    This isn’t the first time that Banks has publicly resorted to outrageous slurs: she famously launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a flight attendant, calling him a “f***ing f***ot” when she was unable to get off a Delta plane in 2005.  

    Related:

    Azealia Banks 'Makes Peace' With Fans After Slamming 'F*cking Ugly' Irish Women
    Senator Warren Seeks Info on Treasury Secretary's December Calls to 6 US Banks
    Yellow Vests Call for Cash Withdrawals From French Banks to 'Frighten the State'
    Tags:
    rapper, singing, performance, social media, racism, Azealia Banks, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse