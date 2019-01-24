Register
16:04 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Goat

    SHOCK as Twitter Co-Founder Says Zuckerberg 'Killed Goat With Laser Gun'

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 04

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has not been particularly liked on social media following a trail of scandals after reports of data breaches and trading users’ info with Cambridge Analytica. The recent revelations about the billionaire’s eating habits have hardly helped to boost his profile.

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has sent shockwaves on the social media platform he created after he told Rolling Stone about one very particular dinner he once shared with a fellow tech executive — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Asked about his “most memorable encounter” with the Facebook founder, he said that Zuckerberg killed a goat for him for dinner during the year when he pledged to eat what he was killing.

    “He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher”, the tech tycoon responded, making the interview question the “laser gun” part.

    Dorsey guessed that it was a stun gun, after all, one should have used to knock an animal unconscious before knifing. He recollected that there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land in the world’s tech centre, Palo Alto, California.

    “I go, ‘We’re eating the goat you killed?’ He said, ‘Yeah”. I said, ‘Have you eaten goat before?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I love it’. I’m like, ‘What else are we having?’ ‘Salad’. I said, ‘Where is the goat?’ ‘It’s in the oven’”, the Twitter co-founder reminisced.

    READ MORE: Zuckerberg 'Didn't Know' Facebook Hired PR Firm That Reportedly Smeared Soros

    However, it was not the only surprise that night. According to Dorsey, they waited for about 30 minutes before going to the dining room to find that it was cold. According to him, it was “memorable”, admitting he just ate his salad.

    “I don’t know what you’re going to do with that, but hopefully that’s not the headline. Revenge is a dish best served warm. Or cold”, Dorsey said anticipating the uproar.

    As soon as the interview came out, Zuckerberg was slammed for his “cruelty” online.

    ​He received different kinds of descriptions like a “nut job” or sociopath.

    ​Some jokingly referred to it as to both a satanic ritual and PR job.

    ​There was no shortage of hilarious memes with shocked goats and celebrities.

    ​It was only a matter of time before the slaughtered goat got his own Twitter account.

    ​In 2011, Mark Zuckerberg made eating only the meat of animals that he himself killed his personal challenge, which he sets publicly each year.

    “I’ve learned a lot about sustainable farming and raising of animals. It’s easy to take the food we eat for granted when we can eat good things every day”, he said to Fortune then.

    Related:

    To LOL or Not to LOL? Facebook Reportedly Develops New Meme Hub
    US Mulls Imposing Record Fine on Facebook for User Privacy Violations - Reports
    Facebook Bans Sputnik Pages on Advice of NATO-funded Atlantic Council
    Sputnik Ban Latest Example of Creeping Neocon Control of Facebook
    Tags:
    goat, social media reactions, animal cruelty, Twitter, Facebook, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, California, Palo Alto, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse