'Bribe Porn Stars & Go Behind Bars': Netizens Pick Up Trump's Border Wall Post

As the US is going through its 5th week of government shutdown, President Donald Trump is continuing in his attempts to convince the Democrats to support funding the border wall with Mexico, often using Twitter as his megaphone.

US President Donald Trump has faced major backlash after posting a short rhyme, championing the construction of a border wall with Mexico. In his composition, Trump argued that the crime rate in the country would inevitably decline after the wall is built.

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

READ MORE: Trump Campaign's Vow to Send Fake Bricks to Pelosi Amid US Crisis Wows Twitter

However, not all netizens agreed with Trump, responding to him with rhymes of their own.

REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT & CRIME WILL FALL! — Deborah (@deb2227) January 23, 2019

SAY NO TO WALL & TRUMP WILL FALL! — Jennifer Powers (@jenpmpr) January 23, 2019

Many Twitterians used the occasion to practice writing verses, slamming POTUS. Most of them threatened him with sentences for crimes that he had allegedly committed.

BRIBE PORN STARS & GO BEHIND BARS — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 23, 2019

PUT TRUMP IN JAIL WITH NO CHANCE OF BAIL! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 23, 2019

IMPEACH THIS GUY & LET HIM CRY! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 23, 2019

Others used rhymes to mock the president's promises.

I like this rhyme better: ‘MEXICO WILL PAY, YOU USED TO SAY’ — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 23, 2019

WHO’S GONNA PAY FOR THE WALL? YOU ALL! — Steph (@sriv06) January 23, 2019

Some netizens came up with entire verses devoted to the president.

There once was a POTUS named Don

A treasonous racist and con

But he’s starting to fear

That the end is quite near

And soon Mueller will make sure he’s gone. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 23, 2019

One social media user suggested that Trump should now assume a stage name, since he has started his rapper career. The user even offered up an option to consider.

His rapper name is the Notorious B.I.G.O.T. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 23, 2019

The US federal government has been partially shut down since 22 December after congressional Democrats refused to approve the $5.7 billion that Trump is seeking to fund border security and the construction of a wall on the US' southern border. The US president has been trying to negotiate a deal with Democrats ever since, but the sides have so far failed to reach an agreement.

READ MORE: Twitter on Fire Over Trump's Fast Food Feast for College Football Champs Clemson

Trump demands that funding for the wall is included in a budget bill, saying that he won't sign it otherwise. The Democrats have refused to give a "single dollar" for the wall, further prolonging the already record-long shutdown.