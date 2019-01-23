Register
23 January 2019
    President Donald Trump making a point during a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans on 14 January 2019

    'Bribe Porn Stars & Go Behind Bars': Netizens Pick Up Trump's Border Wall Post

    Viral
    As the US is going through its 5th week of government shutdown, President Donald Trump is continuing in his attempts to convince the Democrats to support funding the border wall with Mexico, often using Twitter as his megaphone.

    US President Donald Trump has faced major backlash after posting a short rhyme, championing the construction of a border wall with Mexico. In his composition, Trump argued that the crime rate in the country would inevitably decline after the wall is built.

    READ MORE: Trump Campaign's Vow to Send Fake Bricks to Pelosi Amid US Crisis Wows Twitter

    However, not all netizens agreed with Trump, responding to him with rhymes of their own.

    Many Twitterians used the occasion to practice writing verses, slamming POTUS. Most of them threatened him with sentences for crimes that he had allegedly committed.

    Others used rhymes to mock the president's promises.

    Some netizens came up with entire verses devoted to the president.

    One social media user suggested that Trump should now assume a stage name, since he has started his rapper career. The user even offered up an option to consider.

    The US federal government has been partially shut down since 22 December after congressional Democrats refused to approve the $5.7 billion that Trump is seeking to fund border security and the construction of a wall on the US' southern border. The US president has been trying to negotiate a deal with Democrats ever since, but the sides have so far failed to reach an agreement.

    READ MORE: Twitter on Fire Over Trump's Fast Food Feast for College Football Champs Clemson

    Trump demands that funding for the wall is included in a budget bill, saying that he won't sign it otherwise. The Democrats have refused to give a "single dollar" for the wall, further prolonging the already record-long shutdown.

