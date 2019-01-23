Register
15:04 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters take part in the Women's March calling for equality, justice and an end to austerity in London, Britain January 19, 2019

    Twitter Toxic as Women's March Bills Thatcher, Other Female MPs 'Menstruators'

    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The feminist march took place in downtown London this past weekend, attracting thousands of supporters. However, many chose to withdraw from the group and distance themselves from the march’s rhetoric, which uses the word “cis” to speak about “women at birth”.

    The Women’s March movement, to the theme “Bread and Roses” in honour of American feminist Rose Schneiderman, has sparked outrage after a number of its organizers referred to female MPs as “menstruators”.

    Emily Ratajkowski
    © Instagram / emrata
    Self-Defined Feminist Model, Fat Jew Blow Away Fans With Beach Pics

    Thousands of campaigners, including the transgender activist Munro Bergdorf, marched across London on Saturday in the run-up to the anniversary of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, holding up posters saying “austerity is misogyny” and “Brexit wrecks it”.  Hours later, however, the march moved on to Twitter, resulting in a war of words as organizers reduced the fair sex to “menstruators”. 

    Referring to the time the UK joined the EU in 1973, when Margaret Thatcher and Barbara Castle were among the 23 women sitting in Parliament, the Women’s March tweeted about the EU’s so-called “tampon tax”:

    “Fun history lesson — when the UK joined the eu [sic] it had a limited time to choose which products could remain tax free before everything had to have vat on it. In 1973 there were 23 menstruators in parliament. So really the tampon tax is an issue of political representation”.

    The tweet instantly drew criticism online, with even followers hitting at the outrageous “inclusivity” and vowing to distance themselves from the movement. One attempted to get across a message that “an afab woman’s journey” is far different from that of a transgender one, although both exist in today’s world:

    Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather for a protest against Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier this year, US media reported that Soros contributed $246 million to partners of the Women's March.
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US Media Claims Celebrities Snub Women's March Over 'Antisemitic Ties'

    “’Inclusivity’ reducing women to ‘menstruators’. Disgusting. Eroding away definition of woman to appease men. I support trans women as trans women, their journey is hard and I won’t pretend to know it, as they should understand they won’t understand a woman’s journey, ridiculous”, the user tweeted.

    Others pointed to the fact that there are those who “never menstruate” or have gone through menopause, which is hardly a justification for not calling them women:

    Despite the post being subsequently pulled before the group clarified their point, the “incendiary” words had already sent the pendulum swinging:

    One even pointed to the fact that “menstruators” sounds like a religious or a political belief:

    Others eagerly dwelled on the now frequently used notions of “cisgender”, “cis males”, or “cis females” referring to people belonging to this or that biological gender at birth, stating that such wording is superfluous and offensive:

    The commenter even complained about her previous post, in which she asked not to be referred to as “an afab female”, being deleted, drawing support from other Twitterians:

    The London-based Women’s March later clarified their point, sharing their “regrets” over the “offence caused by the use of the term “menstruators”.

    However, the wave of protests didn’t subside at once, with netizens suggesting that the organizers pay attention to the way the female MPs in question and others identified themselves:

    A number of people again picked up on the group’s use of “cis”, demanding that they stop doing this:

     

    Related:

    US Media Claims Celebrities Snub Women's March Over 'Antisemitic Ties'
    Women's March is Back in Washington Amid Ideological Split
    South Korea’s First F-35s to Arrive in March Amid Easing Tensions With North
    Tags:
    demonstration, policies, Women's March, feminism, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse