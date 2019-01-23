'This B*tch Lyin': Chris Brown Will Reportedly Sue Rape Accuser for Defamation

The R&B singer was released from police custody on Tuesday shortly after being detained in Paris on rape allegations set forth by a 24-year-old French model, who claimed she was assaulted by three different men on the same night.

Chris Brown will sue the French woman, who alleged that he assaulted her during a party at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on 16 January, for defamation, TMZ reported.

“Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris”, the singer’s Parisian lawyer, Raphael Chiche, was cited as saying.

The R&B star was released from police custody on 22 January and allowed to leave France after being held for questioning overnight on rape accusations.

A 24-year-old model, whose name is not disclosed for legal reasons, claimed that she was raped by Brown, his friend and his bodyguard during a party earlier this month. The two other men were also released on Tuesday without charges.

While the Paris prosecutor’s office said that the investigation was still underway, Brown took to Instagram following his release to proclaim his innocence.

The singer wrote that the allegations were false and “against my character and morals”, posting an image with three simple words: “This b*tch lyin’ [sic]”.

In an interview with Closer magazine, the alleged victim said that she had met Brown “through a friend” who worked at a Paris nightclub, although she failed to reveal details of the purported assault:

“It’s still too difficult for me to explain in detail what he did to me, but it was brutal and violent. He was menacing and aggressive. I was very afraid”, she said.

The woman claimed that Brown’s bodyguard seized everyone’s mobile phones before the party started; she alleged that the security detail and Brown’s friend also raped her.

The model went on to say that she showed up at a police station only two days after the purported incident because she felt ashamed for having been sexually abused by three different men overnight.

Brown is no stranger to controversy: arguably his most publicised trouble was the 2009 arrest for beating his then-girlfriend, R&B diva Rihanna.

Back in 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told police he had threatened her with a gun. A year later, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran obtained a restraining order against him following claims that the singer had threatened her with violence.

In 2018, an unidentified woman reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against Brown, alleging that she was assaulted by his friend at the singer’s home in February 2017.

“Jane Doe” also claimed that she was forced to perform oral sex on another woman who was present at Brown’s party. Although the lawsuit didn’t name Brown as partaking in the purported sexual abuse, the woman claimed that he had delivered drugs. Brown’s attorney denied the allegations.