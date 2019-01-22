Register
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., holds a hair clip between her teeth as she pulls her hair back, on the opening day of the 116th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

    Twitterstorm as Ocasio-Cortez Says Gives 'Zero' F*** About Fellow Dems' Pushback

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    While some believed that the newly-minted Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s words, along with her figure in general, serve as a means to divide the Democratic Party, others suggested that the debate is far too played-up and should be refocused on more relevant issues.

    When asked by late-night host Stephen Colbert how she feels about criticism from the senior Democratic ranks, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she gives “zero” f**ks about it.

    “Now, congresswoman, for you and other freshmen members of Congress, you're getting a fair amount of pushback from even members of your own party saying ‘wait your turn, go slow, don't ask for so much so fast right now, you're new, wait your turn for everything and don't make waves'", Colbert said on the The Late Show, continuing still further:

    “On a scale from zero to some, how many f*** do you give?”

    “I think it’s zero”, Ocasio-Cortez replied laughingly.

    The news was instantly picked up on social media, with Twitterians misquoting Ocasio-Cortez as having actually said “giving zero F*** ABOUT WHAT Democrats think”. Some, including the congresswoman herself, rushed to correct the point without delay:

    One even pointed to the aforementioned remarks being sexist, with another countering the rhetoric by saying Trump that always finds himself in deep water over his foul language, as well:

    However, some thought that by correcting the media reports, Ocasio-Cortez is just “making an issue” out of it, as they believe there was no criticism directed at her in the media:

    Others suggested that a war on Twitter is being waged specifically to divide the Democrats:

    The freshman Democratic Rep. made headlines the other day after she addressed US social disparities and hit at the country’s billionaires, proposing a 70 percent tax rate on earnings above $10 million.

    "It's wild that some people are more scared of a marginal tax rate than the fact that 40% of Americans struggle to pay for at least one basic need, like food or rent", she tweeted around the time the economic forum in Davos kicked off.


    Tags:
    criticism, election, Democrats, US
