Pamela Anderson Says Vegans Are the Best Lovers, the Worst Lovers Watch Porn

The former Baywatch star thinks that good men have been lost to porn and videogames.

Pamela Anderson, in a series of tweets on Monday, suggested that the downfall of quality relationships is due to “Porn and the Playstation.”

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Opens Up on 'Romantic Struggle' She Shares With Julian Assange

“The worst lovers watch porn – numb, desensitized.. needing more and more variety even violent,” she wrote.

The worst lovers watch porn —

numb,

desensitized..

needing

more

and more variety

even violent..



Porn is not what love looks like



Brave

and radical men who read

and who are engaged in the world are sexy.



Vegans make the best lovers — it’s proven — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) 20 января 2019 г.

She also noted that “Vegans are the best lovers – it’s proven” and that the Playstation videogame system is the cause of what she called “empty head disease.”

The Twitter thread seemed to be sparked by the 2018 book she co-authored with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach entitled, “Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship,” which she dubbed “a conversation starter.”

Anderson, who is a mother of two, encouraged parents to keep their kids away from gaming, noting she is praying kids would be strong enough to “rebel” against the popularity of games.

“Talk to our children. As young adults we can make our own choices. But, it’s a slippery slope,” she said.

However, social media users seem to have another opinion on the matter – especially considering the statement about vegans being the best lovers. Some of them also noted the hypocrisy of judging someone for viewing porn as Anderson has recorded her own pornographic home videos.

damn it's good I play on PC and the Switch — 😍 dril 😍 (@fantoroVEVO) 20 января 2019 г.

You had me until that last line. — Hip fan (@PeterHollman) 20 января 2019 г.

You made Porn @pamfoundation and then Porn made you…

I know as i watched most of it…

A few times actually…. — Daran (@LoyalRoyalDaz) 20 января 2019 г.